Dutch-Ugandan exchange sparks global learning

As the education system evolves to meet the demand of a globalised world, creating a learning experience that goes beyond the classroom and examinations has become essential. This involves exposing students to real-world challenges, fostering cultural understanding, and encouraging collaboration across borders. During a four-day intercultural exchange, students and teachers from the Netherlands joined the community of Kitebi Secondary School in Kampala recently, in a series of immersive activities designed to foster cultural understanding and collaboration. Whereas the two countries differ in a number of aspects, including language, climate, and lifestyles, the exchange demonstrated that these differences do not hinder the ability of young people to connect, learn, and grow together. Mr James Wanduse Munghesi, the chairman of the Global Exploration Exchange Programme in Uganda, explains that incorporating exchange programmes into education systems is crucial for broadening student horizons.

He says such interactions not only expose learners to new ways of thinking but also shape their behaviour and mindset. “I believe that students who take part in exchange programmes become more open-minded, disciplined, and respectful of other cultures. This, thus, improves their understanding of diversity and prepares them to adapt in an increasingly global society. Mr Munghesi adds that through interacting with peers from different cultures, students develop key soft skills such as empathy, critical thinking and global awareness, which are essential in today’s interconnected world. “Such programmes create opportunities for young people to learn from one another, challenge their assumptions, and build friendships that transcend borders. This not only enriches their education, but also prepares them to be active, responsible global citizens.”

Embracing differences

In a world where discrimination, racial bias, and cultural misunderstandings continue to divide communities, initiatives that promote empathy and global awareness are more important than ever before. Under the theme, Together one world, Marcel Jetten, a Dutch teacher emphasises that cultural exchange plays a vital role in challenging stereotypes and fostering mutual respect. He shares that whereas many people carry unconscious biases about individuals from different races and backgrounds, often shaped by limited exposure or misinformation, students must engage in intercultural experiences that open their minds and broaden their perspectives. “We may come from different cultures, but we are all equal in dignity and worth, and helping young people understand this is one of the most powerful lessons of intercultural exchange, which enables them to appreciate the richness in diversity and learn how to interact with others in a respectful and open-minded way,” Jetten says.

To bridge cultural boundaries and encourage deeper interaction, students from the two countries were paired and engaged in a variety of hands-on activities. These included cooking traditional meals on firewood, cleaning shared spaces, repairing school plumbing, visiting local markets, playing games and sharing classroom experiences. This allowed for one-on-one interaction, creating space for genuine conversations and lasting friendships. Edith Bakyayi a Senior Six student at Kitebi SS, says during her interaction with her assigned peer, she discovered that the Dutch student was open-minded, friendly, and eager to learn about Ugandan culture. Bakyayi adds that the experience and visit have inspired her to dream bigger, and she hopes to travel and participate in a similar exchange abroad.

Intercultural exchange sessions

One of the most eye-opening discoveries for the Dutch visitors was the difference in classroom size and structure. In the Netherlands, students typically learn in smaller groups of around 30, allowing for personalised attention and a quieter learning environment. This was quite the opposite as classes at Kitebi SS, which were found to capably accommodate more than 100 learners, yet discipline, attentiveness, and engagement remain remarkably high. The Dutch students and teachers expressed admiration for how focused and respectful the Ugandan students were, despite the large population. Another stark contrast was the spacious, clean environment and dress code. While Dutch schools allow students to wear casual clothes, the visitors were impressed by the sense of equality and unity brought about by school uniform in Uganda.

“You cannot tell who is rich or struggling; everyone is simply a student, and that is beautiful,” one student observed. Beyond academics, the exchange also provided meaningful moments of cultural and moral sharing. Mr Muhammed Kamulegeya, the head teacher of Kitebi SS, introduced the Dutch guests to the school's practice of beginning every formal event with anthems, clapping as a form of appreciation (a tradition the visitors embraced with joy and laughter.) He encourages local and visiting students to uphold key moral values such as smartness, self-discipline, honesty, hard work, respect for visitors, and being God-fearing as these values shape not only a good student but a responsible citizen. Mr Kamulegeya urges teachers to engage students’ minds, hearts, and hands, in the interest of fostering holistic development, which is through effective teaching, active learning, thorough evaluation, continuous assessment, and ongoing feedback from all stakeholders.

He emphasises that this comprehensive approach not only equips students academically but also shapes them into responsible citizens prepared to make meaningful contributions to society. On the other hand, Wanduse highlights time management as a key lesson students should take away from the exchange experience. He explains that effective use of time helps students develop discipline and focus, qualities that support their growth into successful individuals. As a gesture of unity and friendship, the participating schools exchanged gifts in form of magazines, textbooks, and cultural souvenirs. The Global Exploration Exchange programme was attended by 29 Dutch students aged between 15 and 18 years, with five teachers who took part in various activities.

Looking forward