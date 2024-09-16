East African youth schooled on proper use of the internet

Youth in the East African region have been trained on the different benefits and opportunities available in this digital era. This was at the East Africa Internet Governance Forum (EAIGF), which brought together East African stakeholders to build a common understanding of East Africa Internet governance issues and enable meaningful participation in global Internet policy, governance, and development.

The two-day 11th EAIGF held at Kampala Serena Hotel, under the theme Building our Multi-stakeholder Digital Future for East Africa youth benefited from informed participation, contribution, and engagement through the sharing of experiences and skills, solving common problems and challenges, the creation of new knowledge, and increasing local capacity and talent in Internet Governance issues.

Ms Beatrice Kayaga, a projects coordinator at the Internet Society Uganda Chapter, shared that youth perspectives on internet governance are important and they must actively participate in decision-making processes to ensure their voices are heard and their needs considered.

She revealed that access to new opportunities should be shared and leveraged to encourage greater youth involvement in Internet governance discussions.

“Consistent and practical efforts are crucial for developing African skills and expertise in the digital space. Knowledge transfer and collaboration are essential for mobilising and empowering young people to contribute meaningfully.”

Ms Kayaga highlighted the need for young people to actively participate in Internet governance forums and other relevant platforms to network, learn, and contribute to policy discussions.

“Networking and collaboration should extend beyond traditional Internet Governance Forums (IFGs) to include engagement with tech companies and other stakeholders in the Internet ecosystem. Youth should leverage their influence to advocate for policies that reflect their needs and concerns, particularly in emerging areas such as AI.”

Improve efficiency

Theoneste Ngiruwonsanga, the project manager of Cyber Security and Data Privacy at Smart Africa, revealed that ICT businesses, especially start-ups, can be a considerable level of action for youth, as they can create wealth and dignified jobs, but also improve the efficiency and transparency of the administration, and support the access to basic social services.

He explained that through the Smart Africa Digital Academy (SADA), which is a pan-African dynamic learning ecosystem, youth can improve digital skills, qualifications, and employability, and meet the emerging talent needs of youth, policy and regulatory decision-makers, employers, and industry players.

“SADA, as Smart Africa’s Capacity building vehicle seeks to implement National Digital Academies on a country level with the leadership of the ministries of ICT, supported by the ministries of Education, ministries of youth and employment, and the various ministries responsible for special domains,” he said.

Smart Africa set up SADA4Youth with the objective of unlocking employment opportunities for youth, transforming them into a digitally adaptive, skilled, and innovative workforce, through competency-based training.

“The Smart Africa scholarship fund project was put in place mainly for youth to bridge the skills and talents gap to make Smart Africa goals a reality, reduce the digital divide between member states, and promote meritocracy and gender equality,” he said.

Smart Africa developed the continental cybersecurity blueprint for Africa and started the implementation of a pilot project at the Cyber security Innovation Centre (CIC) in Ivory Coast. They initiated a collaboration with the Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA) to scale up this project in EAC Universities.

In his remarks presented by Amos Mpungu, principal IT officer at the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, State Minister Godfrey Kabyanga said this year’s theme reflects the collaborative spirit and forward-thinking approach that will shape East Africa’s digital landscape.

He explained that the East African Community (EAC) has made significant strides towards advancing digital transformation, which is powered by increased internet accessibility by expanding high-speed network technologies like 4G, 5G, and fiber optic cables.

“Our digital future must be built on the foundation of multi-stakeholder collaboration - a synergy of government, private sector, civil society, academia, and individual citizens. We have a collective responsibility to give direction to these technologies to maximise benefits and curtail unintended consequences and malicious use.”

The government of Uganda, through the Ministry of Information Communication Technology is working with various stakeholders to ensure a collaborative approach to advancing Uganda’s digital landscape.

Minister Kabyanga also encouraged stakeholders to join forces in building initiatives that expand broadband access to underserved areas, promoting digital literacy programmes, and implementing robust cybersecurity measures as essential steps in this direction.

Keith Andere, a coordinator of the African Youth Internet Governance Forum, said majority of the population is young and this comes with the responsibility of finding solutions for African problems.

He revealed that the schools of Internet governance in East Africa are for young people to bring policies that can shape governance in Internet use.

“We need to see more participation of young people on such forums. We need to find solutions together and address more gaps in the line of connectivity that need to be bridged.

Schools of Internet governance

Schools on Internet Governance (SIGs) schools annual fellowship organised is to create a platform for young professionals and students from diverse sectors and backgrounds to acquire meaningful skills in order to participate in Internet Governance activities at local, national, regional, and international levels.

The East African School of Internet Governance (EASIG) 2024 highlighted the importance of youth engagement in shaping the future of Internet governance in Africa. Deliberations showed that by actively participating, advocating for their needs, and collaborating with other stakeholders, young people can play a crucial role in creating a more inclusive, equitable, and innovative digital landscape.

Ms Kayaga said the EASIG 2024 provided a comprehensive platform for participants to explore the critical issues surrounding Internet governance in the region. She said the interactive sessions on data protection, digital trade, and governance offered practical insights into how the region can move forward with a secure, inclusive, and economically vibrant digital ecosystem.

“The discussions highlighted the need for collaboration, capacity building, and policy harmonisation to unlock the potential of the digital economy in East Africa with emphasis on the importance of youth involvement in shaping the future of internet governance,” she shared.