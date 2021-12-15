Educational tech firm uLesson raises $15m Series-B investment

The firm aims at improving Africa's education systems. PHOTO/COURTESY 

By  Charlotte Ninsiima

What you need to know:

  • Across the globe, online learning demand significantly accelerated due to the Covid-19 pandemic that forced behavioral changes amongst families, including in Africa.

Educational technology giants uLesson recently announced that they “ closed a $15M Series-B investment from Nielsen Ventures and Tencent, as well as existing investors, Owl Ventures, TLcom Capital, and Founder Collective” in what is now one of the largest investments in an African edtech company.

