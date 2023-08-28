Electrical installation skills give Nambajwe placement

Lance Armstrong once said, “If you ever get a second chance in life for something, you have to go all the way.”

Thus, Sumini Nambajwe’s star is on the rise after her recent graduation with a Certificate in Electrical Installation from Nyamitanga Technical Institute in Mbarara, Western Uganda. Nambajwe is now a qualified domestic electrician and one of the more than 2,165 youths, who graduated between 2021 and 2023 after completing courses in various vocational skills from 13 vocational institutes across the country under KCB-GIZ sponsorship.

Like many beneficiaries of the Twekozese Programme, Nambajwe did not struggle to get a job after graduation. Being among the best performing students in her class, she was retained at Nyamitanga Technical Institute to train fellow beneficiaries. To add icing to her already really sweet cake, upon graduation she was awarded a scholarship, for national certificate in electrical installation and maintenance systems.

The drive

Asked about why she chose the course, Nambajwe could not hold back her happiness as she explained her background.

She intimated, “I have always loved a challenge. I come from a background where most people believe certain jobs can only be done by men. The opportunity presented itself after I had heard a radio advert on CBS FM of the scholarship opportunities available from KCB-GIZ partnership. I applied and took it up to challenge the status quo or belief.”

Like her peers that benefitted from the programme, Nambajwe says it was no mean feat. Had it not been her desire to not only succeed, but come out on top, she would have given up along the way because there were many challenges to overcome.

A bit bumpy

Being from the central region, Nambajwe experienced culture shock, in terms of the language and food because she had never been to Mbarara. She also says like many of her peers, she lacked of the tools needed for the practical part of the course.

Looking back, she says, “My journey with the programme was not that perfect but by God’s grace I managed to complete it well. I woke up every morning determined to win and that’s exactly what I did. Being far from home did not help matters. I had to go about learning some Runyakitara, the common language used in Mbarara City. But, everyone at Nyamitanga Technical Institute was friendly and helpful. It has become my second home.”

As a competitive girl, Nambajwe says the desire to win and fear of disappointing her sponsors is what pushed her to excel amidst all the challenges.

Nambajjwe addresses fellow graduands, families, friends and invited guests at her graduation at Nyamitanga Technical Institute.

“Sumini is one of the humblest and eager to learn students that have passed through my hands. She enrolled with us before even completing Senior Four, but managed to come out on top of her class. She is from a very humble background so the KCB sponsorship was a godsend. If she keeps up with the humility and hard work, the sky is the limit for her,” says Redemptor Tumuhimbise, Nyamitanga Technical Institute tutor.

Sumini excelled in Electrical Installation practicals and theory with A+ in a class of 434.

Kudos

It was not however all challenges for the graduate. She does not hide her excitement at the memory of being among the best performing students that were given start up tool kits by sponsors upon their graduation, as a reward for excellence.

Nambajwe cannot help but boast about how she and her fellow beneficiaries are now using the acquired skills to earn an income and better their lives.

She has met some people, who like her, had given up hope of ever continuing with their education because of financial constraints, only to be given a second chance at life.

The programme was a godsend for youth like her because they were equipped with hands-on skills that can be put to practice anywhere in the world. And there are so many testimonies of youth across the country that are earning and improving not just their lives, but their communities using these skills.

The future

The domestic electrician plans to make her parents, teachers and sponsors proud by becoming the best female engineer in Uganda and East Africa, and has no doubt that she can do it. She fell in love with Mbarara so much so that she plans on staying and investing there.

“I have a plan of having the biggest electronics shop in Mbarara city and working hard to make my parents proud because they had lost hope of me ever getting a decent education due to financial constraints,” she says.

Her two cents

Nambajwe urges fellow youth never to lose hope, believe in themselves, not listen to naysayers, especially those that think one’s gender is a limitation to learning new skills. She emphasises that the world is quickly changing and there are equal opportunities for girls and boys. The youth, she says, ought to to seize every opportunity that comes because it could be that big break they have been praying for.

She cannot thank her sponsors enough for the big contribution of shaping the future of thousands of youths across the country.