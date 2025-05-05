Elgon Institute makes strides in health manpower training

In Uganda, where healthcare remains a critical need, Mr Namoni Y. Kateu’s vision for a transformative institution dedicated to medical education and training has taken root.

The Elgon International Health Institute [EIHI], once a distant dream, has blossomed into a leading training ground for Uganda’s next generation of health care professionals.

Mr Kateu had long recognised the shortage of skilled medical personnel in Uganda, particularly in rural areas.

“While the country needed more healthcare workers to address its growing medical needs, the training and educational infrastructure was lacking. It was this realisation that drove me to create a solution - a standard institution where health care professionals could not only be educated, but also nurtured and empowered to serve their communities with excellence,” Mr Kateu, a seasoned healthcare specialist, explains.

With a deep belief in the transformative power of education, Mr Kateu envisioned EIHI as more than just a training centre of excellence.

The institute began in 2012 with a focus on creating robust programmes that would address Uganda’s most pressing healthcare challenges, from laboratory technicians to medical records, pharmacy, theatre techniques and anaesthesia.

“We knew that it would make an impact, the curriculum had to match the standards while still being relevant to the unique needs of Uganda,” he says.

“The result was a cutting–edge educational programme that combines theory with hands-on experience. Our students undergo rigorous training in state-of-the art simulation labs, where they can practice life-saving procedures and learn advanced techniques in a controlled, safe environment.”

What sets the institute apart, Mr Kateu says is emphasis on real-world experience.

“Students do not just learn from textbooks. They learn by doing, whether through clinical rotations, internships, or working with local hospitals.”

The institute’s impact on training Ugandan healthcare workers has been nothing short of transformative. For many students, the institute is their first opportunity to receive a comprehensive education in modern programmes. The students are well-equipped to handle the challenges they will face in Ugandan hospitals, clinics and rural healthcare centres.

One of their most notable achievements has been focus on rural healthcare.

In Uganda, most of the country’s rural health centres are often understaffed and under-resourced.

As part of the institute’s programmes, students are encouraged to upgrade to diploma courses as government is phasing out certificate courses.

The institute offers continuing education programmes for healthcare professionals already in practice. “These programmes are designed to keep medical staff up-to-date with advanced healthcare from new lab techniques and other unique courses,” he says.

Hands-on

Students work alongside doctors, nurses, midwives and specialists from various disciplines, creating an interdisciplinary learning environment that mirrors the real world healthcare settings they will encounter in their careers.

Mr Kateu’s passion for empowering healthcare workers has had a ripple effect across Uganda and beyond. The institute’s innovative approach to training has garnered attention from neighbouring districts.

“When we train healthcare workers with a comprehensive, hands-on approach, we are not just helping them – we are improving the healthcare system as a whole. These are the people who will lead Uganda into a healthier future,” shares Mr Kateu.

And as the institute continues to thrive, it remains committed to its mission of creating healthcare professionals who are not only knowledgeable, but also compassionate, capable, and dedicated to their communities.

The institute - accredited to offer a Diploma in medical laboratory technology and certificate in pharmacy - is also aligned with the Technical Vocational Education and Training [TVET] policy 2019, which demands that all certificate courses be phased out.

The TVET policy supports the creation of needed employable skills and competences relevant for the national transformational labour market as opposed to just acquisition of educational certificates.

“The theatre technique certificate was formerly a foundation for this school. Many of our students undertook this programme but once the relevant bodies approve our request, then EIHI is more than ready to begin Diploma programmes,” he notes, adding, “We emphasise training students these programmes in order to increase on the manpower in the country and as well extend services to the community.”

EIHI has a total enrollment of 468 students and has produced more than 800 professionals in different fields. The institute sits on a five-acre plot of land. The institute also received permanent REG No M.O.E.S/HET/1-007 dated REF 10/5/2022 under classification-health training in certificate programmes-Medical Laboratory techniques and Theatre techniques.

Challenges

Although construction of more structures is ongoing in Northern Division, Mbale City, Mr Kateu, says they need to construct 15 more classrooms to accommodate all the students.

He also notes that most parents fail to meet fees obligations and leave the school to grapple with the day-to-day operations and notwithstanding, the taxes levied are extremely very high and many.

“The poverty levels are too high to the extent that parents most time default school fees despite being pocket friendly,” he says.

Future plans

Mr Kateu said there is need to increase the current infrastructure development to match the student population, establish more Diploma programmes and turn the institute into a centre of academic excellence in the region. According to Mr Sisye Muntu, a member of the governing council, the 11 years of existence has seen remarkable growth.

“Moving from one building in its inception to modern facilities and improved conditions today is no mean achievement. We congratulate the founders [director], instructors, the community and the beneficiaries who are engaged in the reshaping of the future health workers,” Mr Muntu explains.

The principal, Mr Alex Bairano says, “we have great tutors and instructors, extremely dedicated who have given us their all. It was impossible for us not to shine without the parents, students and them [instructors].This is a great achievement,” he highlights.

Over the years, EIHI has made strides in advocating for high quality education in the medical field. Students come from as far as Karamoja, Sebei, Teso, Bukedi, Busoga, West Nile and Western regions.

The academic registrar, Kayi Kagayi, says “The journey where we are was not so simple but because the entire team was so committed and dedicated to achieving such a wonderful gesture.”