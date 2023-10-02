Embrace PhD programmes, Ugandans told

The undersecretary for Finance and Administration at the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES) Dr Jane Egau Okou has urged Ugandans to embrace Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programs in the tech-driven era.

“Professors and graduates at doctorate levels shouldn’t be people with grey hair. A PhD is not just a title but a commitment to pushing the boundaries of human knowledge,” she observed at the launch of PhD programs in information and communications technology as well as business and management studies at ISBAT University in Kampala.

Dr Egau expressed optimism that the new academic programmes at the university “will produce visionary researchers and innovative leaders, fostering technological advancement.”

PhD programs are the highest level of academic achievement- representing the culmination of years of dedication and relentless pursuit for knowledge.

On Saturday, Dr Egau viewed that PhDs hold immense promises for business world.

“A PhD in business and management studies will equip scholars with tools, knowledge and research skills needed to address challenges in the evolving global economy, and lead organisations towards sustainable growth and success,” Egau concluded.

On his part, Pradeep Kumar, the Director of Academic Affairs at ISBAT University said the PhD programme helps students discover new areas of multidisciplinary approach in a fast-changing world where you cannot survive by having competence in one discipline.

“When pursuing a PhD in any field, you have to do research and develop new knowledge using your research in a systematic and scientific way. It helps you achieve perceptible abilities, scholarship, and research skillsin a broad field of learning,” Kumar noted.

As a special guest at the launch, Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) Managing Director Winston David Agaba urged positioning of Uganda as the cradle of knowledge in Africa through continuous education.

“We (Uganda) have been a hub of quality education in the region but we can topple Africa. There are a lot of opportunities for us to inspire and empower our people. The practicability of doctorates is in the problems that Africa is facing,” Agaba highlighted.

FYI

On average, a PhD program lasts three to five years. To apply for the program in Uganda, you should have a relevant master’s degreeor its equivalent from a higher education institution recognised by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE).



