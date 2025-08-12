Excessive pressure on learners to excel is not healthy - experts

In 2017, a Senior Four student of Kagamba Secondary School in Ntungamo District took his own life after scoring poor grades in his (O-Levels) Uganda Certificate of Education examinations. He scored Aggregate 68 in his O-Levels. This sad outcome occurred despite his extensive efforts and reading day and night, in a vain attempt to pass the exam highly. A source narrated to the Daily Monitor that the deceased became so depressed and could not bear the shame of failing so miserably. So after receiving his results from the school, he locked himself away and took his own life. This student was the victim of excessive pressure from parents and teachers to pass.

The end of the second school term of the year and the start of the third come with a lot of academic pressure. Both the school administration and parents exert a lot of pressure on learners to obtain desired grades and progress to the next class or join their choice of institutions of higher learning with what they consider “flying colours”. With this, students are compelled to engage in prolonged lessons, extra lessons, daily assessments and as a result hardly get time to engage in other activities or socialise and refresh their mind, which education experts challenge. Mr Henry Semakula, a Senior Education Officer in the Ministry of Education and Sports, says the 90-day school term is sufficient to teach and prepare learners for exams instead of piling most of the work towards the examination season.

“There should be some space for the students to breathe because life is not meant to be academic all the time. The human brain is meant to relax and refresh and then regain,” Mr Semakula says. “So it is important that they allow some time, even in the normal school term, for learners to do co-curricular activities away from the routine of tests and struggling to cover everything in little time,” he adds.

His call has the backing of health professionals. Butabika National Referral Mental Hospital has warned that poorly planned school programmes that deny children adequate rest, sleep, or playtime are damaging to their developing brains and contribute to rising cases of mental illness. “Poorly planned programmes that do not allow children [students] to rest or sleep adequately should be dealt with urgently, as it is damaging the development of young brains in schools,” says Dr Juliet Nakku, the executive director at Butabika National Referral Mental Hospital in Kampala. Dr Nakku adds that every year, the hospital receives several young people suffering mental health conditions, resulting from excessive pressures in the learning environment.

Mr Apollo Sabiiti, a teacher at Standard High School in Zzana, says there should be more time for learners to “pray, play, and interact in school clubs, participate in school debates, do some other reading, participate in music, dance and drama or take a walk because these are refreshing.” He explains that when the pressure is too much, it may affect their mental health. For his part, Mr Semakula is challenging schools to complete curriculum content early enough to allow learners more time for revision, discussions to be able to learn from their peers. This, he says, will provide room for slow learners to catch up with what is taught in class, while others can do more private reading. “Parents want results, the school wants results.

Even the learner might say, It is a competitive world, I need to score an A. But scoring an A does not mean that all the time, the eyes should be on the paper. It is better if a person refreshes the mind,” Mr Semakula says. He says he has heard of students who have been put under so much pressure to read, but either fall sick or end up mentally exhausted and sometimes confused. He further notes that young people today are grappling with mental challenges brought on by excessive school routines that are so demanding. As the tail end of the sad situation was Kagamba Secondary School in Ntungamo District. In 2017, some learners failed to accommodate the academic pressure exerted on them and one ended up losing his life. Therefore, parents and teachers should take the time to listen and understand their students.

If they notice changes in their productivity or if they seem less interested in activities they once enjoyed, its important to take keen interest and investigate what might be troubling the student(s) before passing judgment. Experts also say it is crucial to foster open communication and attentively listen to students’ concerns. Recognising changes in their behaviour or productivity can offer valuable insights into their mental state and readiness for exams. This topic is, therefore, important and timely. In case of any doubt, the curriculum guide has set sufficient advice on when a learner should be learning and when to rest. Teachers and parents are best placed to look into it.

Way forward

Last year, Mr Dickson Tumuramye, a parenting coach, urged parents to appreciate their students after the release of national exam results irrespective of how they performed. He explained that this shows students that they are loved and will be encouraged to work harder at the next level. Mr Tumuramye also noted that parents need to prepare students, engaging them before the results come, asking them what they expect to get and their plans in case they didn’t get what they expect. ‘‘We also know that failure is part of life but when you recognise your failure and know how it happened, it helps you to recognise your mistake, refocus, learn well and aim at doing better next time,” Mr Tumuramye said. He also said parents should counsel students in case they failed exams and inform them that life doesn’t end with formal education.

‘‘Parents only focus on formal education yet there are children who are doing well in music and football. We have comedians and musicians who are earning money from their works yet they did not study while others studied but are not doing what they studied,” Mr Tumuramye said. Psychosocial support. Mr Ali Male, a psychologist at A-Z Professional Counselling Support Centre in Kampala, said parents need to listen and support students, especially during and after exams. Mr Male noted that schools should provide mental experts to prepare students for exams to avoid instances of them committing suicide after failing to get meet their expectations.

Dangerous trend.