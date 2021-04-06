Faiby Mutoni: One of Makerere’s best with 4.59 CGPA

By Our Reporter More by this Author

Faiby Mutoni emerged best in the Bachelor of Social Work and Social Administration programme with a CGPA of 4.59.

She is one of the students who will be awarded degrees and diplomas at the 71st graduation ceremony set for 17th-21st May 2021.

Good grades is not something new to Ms Mutoni given the fact that she was the best at her high school (Makerere High School Migadde) at A’ Level with 19 points in History, Entrepreneurship, Divinity and ICT.

Although her initial plan was to study Law, the 23-year-old says she does not regret missing out on the programme, due to the enormous opportunities she has been exposed to as a social work and social administration student. As a leader of the Makerere University Social Work Students Association, Ms Mutoni had the opportunity to work on numerous projects consequently building her social capital. She is the founder of “Social Work Spotlight”, a magazine aimed at availing a platform for social work students to learn more about their profession and to improve their writing and research skills.

As a person who experienced challenges raising school fees, to the extent of almost dropping out of school and being exposed to early marriage, Ms Mutoni says she has turned out to be a strong advocate for the rights of a girl child.

In addition to sensitizing parents and community leaders about the importance of educating the girl child, and the challenges associated with child marriages, Mutoni moves to various schools educating girl children about their rights and the importance of education.

Advertisement

Ms Esther Nanfuka Kalule, a lecturer in the Department of Social Work and Social Administration who has worked closely with Mutoni, says she is focused, hardworking, reliable, innovative and keen to learn and to apply what she has learnt to support vulnerable communities in her home district, Kiboga and other areas.

The desire to fight for social justice, and the relevance of social work and social administration in the different fields of practice, are some of her major motivators for advancing to other academic levels, specifically focusing on social research.

“This trend of success has not been a one man’s army, it has comprised of different supportive groups cutting across family, fellow students and most importantly supportive lecturers. I will forever remain grateful,” she said about her achievement.

This article was first published on Makerere University College of humanities and social science website