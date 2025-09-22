FAWE, Mastercard unlock varsity doors for refugees

For many refugee students in Uganda, education dreams often collapse under the weight of poverty. Parents in settlements such as Kyaka II in Kyegegwa District can rarely afford tuition beyond primary school.

This year, 700 young people — refugees and vulnerable nationals — got a lifeline through the Forum for African Women Educationalists (FAWE) bursary scheme, supported by the Mastercard Foundation. Among them is Ruth Uwera, a refugee from DR Congo who arrived in Uganda in 2016. Then in Primary Six, she faced a language barrier.

“When I came to Uganda, I thought I would not continue with my studies.I only knew the word ‘Okay’. I could understand but my spoken was terrible.” In Senior Two, her parents urged her to drop out, but she resisted.

“I told my mother, ‘I am not leaving.’ I remember packing my books even though I neither had soap nor pads. I told her, ‘Let me carry my (suit) case on my head and return to Mubende District where I have been schooling.’”

With no scholarships, Uwera did odd jobs during holidays and sometimes skipped class to earn some money. She paid her way through secondary school. Now, with a FAWE bursary, she will study Medicine and Surgery at Cavendish University.

“FAWE came in as my parents. I thank them. May God bless you,” she said. In Mbale, Faith Jacinta Longora brewed ajono (local brew) for survival after failing to join university.

“My father, who supports eight children, could not afford tuition,” she said. The income kept her siblings in school and fed the family. She too is among the new beneficiaries.

Second chance at education

The bursaries fall under the Higher Education Access Programme (HEAP), which this year awarded 500 places in the Higher Education Access Certificate (HEAC) and 200 in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). Suzan Opok Tumusiime, FAWE executive director, said the programme goes beyond tuition.

“Beyond tuition and stipends, FAWE Uganda offers psychosocial support and mentorship. Our target is to ensure that at least 80 percent of the girls access this bursary. Education is the strongest shield against teenage pregnancy and early marriage.”

The scheme, now in its second phase, expanded to 63 districts this year. Phase One had already seen 334 enrollments, 221 graduates, and nearly 200 securing jobs. Uganda’s gross enrollment ratio for higher education is just 6.8 percent, below the sub-Saharan average of 9.4 percent. HEAC, accredited as a fourth entry route to university, is designed to bridge that gap.

“This is a major step in opening doors for students who would otherwise be shut out due to systemic barriers,” said Prof Ikoja Odongo, vice chancellor of Soroti University.

Voices of hope

Smith Gift, another beneficiary from Kyaka II, nearly gave up after completing Senior Six with Shs600,000 in school fees arrears.

“Being a refugee, I went through tough times. Sometimes, well-wishers paid part of my fees,” he said. “When FAWE called to confirm I was selected, I could not believe it was me. I thank God who made it possible.”

He will pursue a diploma in Clinical Medicine at Mildmay. Local leaders say the programme impact is generational.

“When you educate one young person from a disadvantaged background, you are uplifting an entire family, sometimes a whole village,” said Andrew Leru, chief administrative officer of Manafwa District.

Joseph Adiyama, head of programmes at FAWE, urged focus: “At university, there are no free marks because one is an orphan or vulnerable. That word ends there. From that point on, only performance will keep you in school.”

Stakeholders’ say

Mr John Bosco Kyaligonza, deputy refugee desk officer at the Office of the Prime Minister in Mbarara appreciated the organisation for extending bursaries to refugees, noting that many often struggle to enroll for further studies.

“I hail FAWE and the Mastercard Foundation. I do not know if you are aware, but resources are becoming very scarce globally, making it increasingly difficult for governments to extend all the necessary services to refugees,” he said.

“If the responsibility were left solely to government, many would miss the opportunity due to limited resources,” said Prof Odongo.

“We believe this scholarship will help you become productive people in our country, the region, and Africa as a whole.”

Compiled by Samilu Busein, Alex Ashaba & Phoebe Masongole