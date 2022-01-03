Full list: Kyambogo admits over 10,000 on private scheme

Prof Eli Katunguka, the Kyambogo University vice chancellor. PHOTO / FILE

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • The highest number of students are admitted in Bachelor of Arts with Education with 972 students at 15.9 cutoff points followed by Procurement and Logistics at 310.

Kyambogo University has admitted a total of 10,788 students  for the 2021/2022 academic year on private direct entry scheme.

