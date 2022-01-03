Full list: Kyambogo admits over 10,000 on private scheme

Kyambogo University has admitted a total of 10,788 students for the 2021/2022 academic year on private direct entry scheme.

The new admission list has Bachelors (10,147)and Diploma (641) admissions.

According to the list that was released at the weekend, the highest cutoff points were for courses such as Civil and Building Engineeing (47), Bachelor of Architecture (45) and Bachelor of Civil and Building Engineering (45), Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical, and Manufacturing Engineering (42), and Bachelor of Electrical Engineering (42) among others.

The vice chancellor of Kyambogo University, Prof Eli Katunguka, said: “The competition was high and the number of people we admit [for engineering] is usually low. You see classes of 35 to 40 and when you add diploma, they go up to 50. We try to keep low classes so that their practicals are not questionable.”

The list also contains Bachelor courses with entry points as low as 8.3 or 10.

The courses in this category include; Bachelor in Procurement and Logistics, Bachelor of Science Technology-Chemistry, Bachelor of Procurement and Logistics Management, Diploma in Fashion and Apparel Design, Bachelor of Vocational Studies in Home Economics with Education, Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Science Technology - Biology, and Bachelor of Science Technology - Physics all with 10 cutoff points.

The highest number of students are admitted in Bachelor of Arts with Education with 972 students at 15.9 cutoff points followed by Procurement and Logistics at 310.

Prof Katunguka said the new students are to report on February 3.

He said classes shall be conducted online for this category of students to avoid congestion.

“The students will be taken through online lessons during their orientation and thereafter, they will start blended lessons that entail both physical and online lessons, ”Prof Katunguka said.

Government reopened all tertiary institutions on November 1 last year.