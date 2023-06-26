Gomba school struggles to conduct computer lessons

The management of Kasaka Secondary School in Gomba District is struggling to conduct practical computer lessons, three months after a truck accident.

On March 14, a driver lost control of a truck that rammed into the school computer block, killing four students and leaving more than 20 others injured. All computers were crashed.

Ms Jane Sserumaga Lutaaya, the head teacher of Kasaka Secondary School, said the biggest worry is with the candidate classes who are supposed to sit their mock exams in preparation for the final exams at the end of the year.

“All the computers at the lab were destroyed. Our candidate classes urgently need the practical part of the IT lessons,” she said on Wednesday.

“While the Education Ministry promised to make a follow-up on how we can get new computers, we are stuck with the candidate classes,’’ Ms Lutaaya said.

“The students now have the theory part of their respective lessons. While the school’s old students have planned a marathon run to mobilise money to buy some computers, we still appeal to school friends to come to the rescue of the candidate classes,” she added.

Rev Can Wilberforce Male Barileete, the Provost at St Johns’ Cathedral Kasaka, said the spirit of organising the marathon will help the school community overcome the trauma brought about by the accident that claimed lives.

Ticket sales

The marathon race scheduled for August, according to Mr John Bosco Wamala, the chairperson of the Kasaka Secondary School Old Students Association, targets collecting about Shs100m from the sale of tickets.

“We also plan to allocate some of the funds to Kasaka Church of Uganda Primary School for the renovation of the dilapidated classroom blocks. We urge all friends and well-wishers of Kasaka Secondary School to rescue the candidate classes by contributing some money for the school computers,” he said.

Ms Suzan Nambalirwa, a female student at Kasaka Secondary School, said students from a particular class crowd near a single computer for practical lessons.

“We do not get hands-on skills because the computers are not available for every student,” she said