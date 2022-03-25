Govt asks technical institutes to relax entry requirements

Government officials have directed business and technical training institutions to relax the stringent entry requirements to ease access to business and technical education.

The director for Higher Technical and Vocational Education and Training in the Ministry of Education and Sports, Dr Jane Egau, said although business and technical training institutions are spread in about 55 districts of Uganda, most of them are underutilised mainly because of the stiff entry requirements and high tuition.

“Admissions for students should be based on the willingness of a learner to pursue a course of their choice as opposed to academic qualifications. The tuition too, should be subsidised to enable students from poor families acquire practical skills,” she said.

Context

The concern was raised at the Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (Ubteb)’s 10th anniversary celebrations held in Kampala on March 23 under the theme: “Competence Based Assessment for Competitive Labour force”.

The minister for General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, Ms Justine Kasule Lumumba, who represented President Museveni at the anniversary celebrations, also echoed Dr Egau’s concern on tuition.

“Both government and private and government owned business and technical training institutions should subsidise tuition and make business and technical education affordable so that young people can acquire skills and become job creators and be able to compete with the rest of the world,” Ms Kasule emphasised.

Daily Monitor learnt that on average, students pursuing certificate or diploma business and technical courses pay between Shs300,000 and Shs1.5million per student per term or semester depending on the course. Certificate courses are cheaper compared to diploma courses.

Some of the academic entry requirements include two principle passes. Some institutions consider applicants who passed English and Mathematics at O-level, a requirement which most school dropouts, who wish to join technical institutions, are not able to fulfill.

For those interested in pursuing a diploma course in animal production, for example, must have passed Biology and Agriculture at A-Level.

Ms Kasule also stressed the need for government to provide business and technical graduates with start-up equipment and materials to enable them create their own jobs immediately after graduating in different disciplines.

Museveni appeal

In his speech read by Ms Lumumba, President Museveni said although the literacy level in Uganda has increased from 43 percent in 1986 to 76.5 percent to date, Uganda is still grappling with skills gap.

Mr Museveni attributed this to the colonial education system that has created clerks and administrators of white collar jobs as opposed to job creators.

The President said promoting skills based courses would help the government address the skills gap that is currently being experienced in the country.