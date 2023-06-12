Govt commits to guard learners against substandard curriculum

The government is developing guidelines aimed at promoting education standards across all levels in the country, Education Minister Janet Museveni has said.

“The guidelines will be coming out very soon,” Ms Museveni said.

This was contained in her speech read by the Minister of State for Higher Education, Dr John Chrysostom Muyingo, at the 16th graduation ceremony of Kabojja International School in Kampala on Saturday.

The minister’s remarks come weeks after a Ugandan student seeking further studies from a United Kingdom university was rejected on grounds that he had studied an expired undergraduate course back home. This triggered a barrage of public criticism against the government over the way it regulates and monitors the education standards.

At the Saturday function, Dr Muyingo said the government will not leave room for expired courses or irrelevant curriculum to be taught to learners.

“Government has strengthened mechanisms to follow up what learners are taught to ensure it is not expired and is of the required standards. We shall not allow any institution to do that so long as they are operating in Uganda,” he said.

Dr Muyingo’s response came after Mr Sam Turya, the principal of Kabojja International School, expressed concern over what he described as mushrooming of international schools in the country, some of which, he said, do not meet required standards.

A total of 300 learners of years six, 11, and 13 were awarded certificates of completion.

Ms Museveni also challenged students to be mindful of what she described as the current wave of moral deprivation whose intention is to erode good character and discipline in the country.

Prof Patrick Edrin Kyamanywa, the Vice Chancellor of Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi, who was the guest speaker at the graduation ceremony, commended the government for emulating international schools, by introducing a competency- based curriculum for lower secondary schools.

He said the new curriculum is intended to nurture an all-round learner.

The Ministry of Education through the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) rolled out the competency -based curriculum in January 2020. The pioneers of the new curriculum are now in Senior Three and are set to sit their national exams in 2024.

The generic skills emphasised in the new curriculum include, critical thinking and problem solving, self-directed learning, creativity and innovation and Information Communication Technology (ICT) proficiency, among others.