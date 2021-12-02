Govt sets new terms for reopening schools 

Primary Six pupils of Spire Road Primary School in Jinja City attend lessons on March 1. Government  has proposed a number of strategies to be adopted by all schools to prepare and ensure safe reopening.  PHOTO/FILE

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • As far as progression of students to the next level is concerned, the education task force proposes that schools should allow all learners that have attained six years of age to join Primary One irrespective of whether they have been through early childhood programmes or pre-primary programmes.

The Ministry of Education Covid-19 response task force has proposed a number of strategies to be adopted by all schools countrywide to prepare and ensure safe reopening and operations of education institutions.
The government is scheduled to reopen primary and secondary schools next month following a presidential directive. 
The Ministry of Education has, however, faced a sustained attack from proprietors of schools and legislators over the absence of a reopening plan.

