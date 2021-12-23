Govt tightens school reopening guidelines

The Ministry of Education and Sports has tightened Covid-19 measures for all schools and warned of consequences for any head teacher who fails to enforce the new guidelines.

The new guidelines released by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Ms Ketty Lamaro, ban parents from visiting their children at school once they report back in January to avoid the spread of the pandemic.

The government has also banned outsiders from accessing the school premises, and instructed all schools, both day and boarding, to ensure that their premises are enclosed.

“Education institutions shall restrict entry to members of the public to their premises. There shall not be in-person career days, class days or official visitation days until further notice,” the guidelines read in part.

“The institutions shall thus ensure that there are adequate security and safety measures, including provision of a fence and guards, to restrict entry to and exit from institutions premises,” they add.

This means that parents with children in boarding section will have to spend at least 14 weeks without physical interaction.

Therefore, the parents must ensure that all necessities they give to their children on the reporting day are sufficient to take them through the term.

Education minister Janet Museveni on December 15 released the school calendar, indicating that all learners in pre-primary, primary and secondary levels will report to schools on January 10, 2022.

Ms Museveni then said the permanent secretary would at a later date release guidelines that must be followed by all schools ahead of reopening.

According to the released guidelines, the ministry has stopped general assemblies that bring together a large number of learners.

In the same regard, the ministry has directed that tea and lunch breaks and other meal times should be supervised by the teachers for adherence to social distancing, wearing of masks and hand washing.

The Ministry of Education has also approved morning and afternoon study shifts for schools with a large number of learners, which cannot be accommodated in the available classrooms at ago at the recommended social distance. Schools have also been cleared to erect safe temporary shelters such as tents to be used as classrooms.

The heads of schools welcomed the revised guidelines, saying they are tailored at keeping learners safe and promised to abide by them.

The national chairperson of the Secondary Schools Head teachers’ Association, Mr Martin Okiria, said the guidelines that have been issued by the Ministry of Education are enforceable.

“The guidelines are not so extreme as they call upon head teachers to be innovative. They are not do-or-die guidelines. We should all be able to process a daily report on the health of our learners, something that can even be done by teachers,” Mr Okiria said.