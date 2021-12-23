Prime

Govt tightens school reopening guidelines

Primary Seven candidates of Kyebambe Model Primary School in Fort Portal City during  a lesson in October 2020. The Ministry of Education has also approved morning and afternoon study shifts for schools with a large number of learners. PHOTO/FILE

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • The new guidelines ban parents from visiting their children at school once they report back in January.

  • Education minister Janet Museveni on December 15 released the school calendar, indicating that all learners in pre-primary, primary and secondary levels will report to schools on January 10, 2022.

The Ministry of Education and Sports has tightened Covid-19 measures for all schools and warned of consequences for any head teacher who fails to enforce the new guidelines.
The new guidelines released by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Ms Ketty Lamaro, ban parents from visiting their children at school once they report back in January to avoid the spread of the pandemic.

