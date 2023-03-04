Govt to crack whip on unregistered foreign students 

Government officials are concerned about the growing number of international students studying in the country without immigration clearance.

In a circular to education institutions, the Education ministry said no foreign student or learner shall be registered without a student pass. The ministry has also threatened to impose sanctions on education entities and individuals that fail to adhere to the directive.

“Please note that failure to adhere to this directive will compel the ministry to impose appropriate sanctions against the affected Education Institutions and their respective managers,” the February 17 circular signed by Ketty Lamaro, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, reads.

Consequently, education institutions, have been directed to make arrangements and ensure learners including those from the East African Community member states apply for student passes.

Foreign students who wish to study in Uganda are required to obtain a student visa and register with the government.

The foreign student has to apply for a student visa at the Ugandan embassy or consulate in their home country. In some cases, a letter of acceptance from a recognised educational institution in Uganda, as well as other required documentation must be presented. All foreign students must also register with the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) a process that involves providing the requisite documents such as academic certificates.

A foreign student is expected to register with immigration department within 15 days of arrival in Uganda. Ideally, they are also expected to register with the police in their area of residence and furnish the same with documents allowing them to stay and study in the country.

Schools hosting refugees are required to ensure regular and timely submission of lists for refugee students every six months to enable the Immigration Department and the Education Ministry to establish the actual number of refugee students in learning institutions across the country.

Student passes are granted to foreign nationals above the age of four enrolled in a learning institution in Uganda, according to the Immigration Department. This can be for three months, six months and 12 months.