Govt to punish teachers with fake Covid vaccination cards

A health officer displays a vaccination card. Government has cautioned teachers against acquiring fake Covid-19 vaccination cards to circumvent the requirement to get vaccinated.

By  Phoebe Masongole

What you need to know:

  • Mr Cassium Namugali, the mayor of Mbale City, said school administrators should also ensure that Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) are implemented.

Seventeen days to the reopening of schools, the Minister of  State for Primary Education, Dr Joyce Moriku  Kaducu, has urged teachers to get vaccinated against Covid.

