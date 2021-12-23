Govt to punish teachers with fake Covid vaccination cards

Seventeen days to the reopening of schools, the Minister of State for Primary Education, Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, has urged teachers to get vaccinated against Covid.

Addressing teachers in Mbale City on Monday, Dr Kaducu cautioned teachers against acquiring fake Covid-19 vaccination cards to circumvent the requirement to get vaccinated.

She said teachers found in possession of fake Covid-19 vaccination cards would be arrested and prosecuted.

“If you go and get a fake certificate from Nasser Road in Kampala, we will catch you because our registration has a unique number that is captured in the computer,” Dr Moriku said.

She added that refusal by teachers to get vaccinated would endanger the lives of students and employees of schools .

“So, this is a warning that teachers should ensure that they are all vaccinated before the reopening of schools because no teacher will be allowed to school without vaccination,” she said.

She made the remarks during a training under the theme: “The changing role of a teacher amidst Covid-19”, at Mbale Senior Secondary School in Mbale City.

The training was intended to equip teachers with necessary skills to manage the learning process and to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“When schools reopen and a teacher fails to report back due to lack of a vaccination card, he or she will be subjected to disciplinary action, which may include deleting the affected teacher from the payroll,” she said.

Ms Moriku urged teachers to offer social-psychological support to the learners.

“You will not have the learners at the same level because there are those who have never opened a book for the past two years, others have been doing business while others were learning online, so teachers must handle each with a different approach,” she said.

Dr Cleophus Mugenyi, the commissioner of basic education, said the reopening of schools would reduce teenage pregnancies.

“According to the reports, about 32,000 girls have been getting pregnant every month, which is very unfortunate. The rate of defilement is alarming and the culprits are never arrested,” he said.

He added: “As we reopen schools, senior women and men should receive child mothers and pregnant girls and also help them continue with their studies.” Dr Mugenyi tasked school administrators to ensure all teaching and non-teaching staff are vaccinated.