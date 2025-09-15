Graduates tipped on continuous learning, skilling

Graduates have been urged to embrace continuous learning and practical skills if they are to remain competitive in today’s evolving job market. According to Dr. Maggie Kigozi, Uganda’s greatest workplace challenge is the mismatch between academic training and the actual demands of employers.

“Many of our graduates leave university with excellent grades, but when it comes to applying that knowledge in the real world, they are not prepared,” Dr Kigozi observed during the graduation ceremony of 25 students from Practical Skills Development Academy by Grant Thornton Uganda in Kampala on Friday. The graduate program is aimed at skilling young people.

“This has forced many investors to recruit workers from Kenya, China, South Africa, and elsewhere, leaving many Ugandans unemployed.”

Dr. Kigozi noted that the situation can be reversed if young people adopt a mindset of lifelong learning and encouraged them to make use of every opportunity to gain skills, including short online courses, professional certifications, and workshops that equip them with practical abilities.

“Even when students come out of universities, they do not know how to apply the knowledge they get into the world of work,” she said.

“If you have an opportunity to learn, even if it’s just a short course, be willing to learn. The more you know, the more flexible you’ll be, the more you’ll be the one who answers questions and outshines everyone else in the office. And so—keep on learning.”

Drawing from her own journey, Dr Kigozi recalled how taking simple lessons in typewriting as a student unexpectedly opened doors that would later shape her career, entrepreneurship, communication skills have helped her in many ways, from managing multinational companies to venturing into farming.

Dr Kigozi attributed her success to the courage to continue learning and upgrading her skills in different fields at every stage of her life.

She stressed that success in the workplace does not only depend on technical skills but also on cultivating personal discipline. Arriving on time, working with energy, treating customers respectfully, and being a reliable team player, she said, are small habits that make a big difference in career growth.

Dr. Kigozi’s message resonated strongly with the graduates of the Practical Skills Development Academy, which offers training in six key areas: leadership, finance, business communication, project management, digital skills, and customer service.

The programme, run by Grant Thornton, is designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and professional practice, equipping young people with skills that employers actively look for. Her call for continuous learning comes at a time when Uganda faces a growing population of unemployed youth despite thousands graduating annually.

With industries rapidly evolving due to technology and globalization, Dr. Kigozi believes that adaptability and practical competence are the keys that will allow Ugandans to seize opportunities at home and abroad.

Practical skills

Mr Ankit Jangla, the Tax director at Grant Thornton Foundation, said the academy was established to give young graduates a practical skills that they don’t get from universities.

“The Grant Thornton Foundation believes in a range of heartfelt social interventions that are transformative to target beneficiaries. One such pillar is the necessity to provide mentorship to graduates for the pursuit of their successful careers,” Mr Jangla said, adding that the programme offers several benefits, a work offer for the most successful trainees at Grant Thornton Uganda, assistance to others in securing jobs with different organizations, opportunities to apply theoretical knowledge to real-life scenarios, positioning trainees as experts in accountancy, commerce, and finance, and gaining hands-on experience through peer learning.

“We believe in equipping fresh graduates with much-needed practical skills that are relevant in the job market today. Supplementing qualifications from school with on-the-job simulation goes a long way in helping young graduates to be agile, employable, and ready to fit in organizations that have placements,” Jangla added.

Since its inception in 2022, the practical training and skills development Academy has so far trained 100 graduates under four cohorts.

The fifth cohort is ongoing. Ms Regis Namuddu, a consultant at Grant Thornton Foundation practical skills foundation explained that most universities provide theory and that the academy comes in handy to bridge the gap by offering practical skills to fresh graduates.

“Employers are seeking graduates who possess a range of soft skills such as communication, teamwork, adaptability, problem-solving, leadership, and time management. Soft skills are essential for building and maintaining positive relationships with colleagues, clients, and customers,” she said.

The other modules are Microsoft application training, fundamentals of accounting and use of accounting software, fundamentals of tax laws and e-tax, as well as leadership and career growth that is central to the success of any business.

Ms Namuddu stressed that leadership and career growth are critical aspects of professional development and personal success, noting that graduates who possess leadership skills and are committed to their career growth are highly valued by employers.

Saide Bukenya on of the beneficiaries applauded Grant Thornton Foundation for the opportunity describing it as life changing opportunity.

“The skills they equip you with help you discover who you are. Most of us leave universities when we are academically great but practically incapable,” Bukenya said.

He emphasized that such skilling initiatives are vital for fresh graduates as they provide practical tools that foster self-reliance, innovation in today’s evolving job market.

Bukenya explained that different modules ranging from soft skills, tax models have not only boosted their confidence but also sharpened their ability to apply the knowledge in real world situations.

He said that with such skills they will be able to thrive in the competitive work places amidst challenges of unemployment especially among the youth.

“We have got to understand that wrong is wrong even when everyone is doing it and right is right even when you are the only one doing it,” Bukenya said.