Graduates told to care for parents, protect environment

Graduates and people in the working category have been urged to always care for their parents and people who supported them during their studies and also work towards protecting the environment.

Speaking as guest of honor at the fifth graduation ceremony for Ankole Western University (AWU) in Sheema District on Thursday, the Bushenyi District Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Annet Katusiime Mugisha said parents and guardians work hard towards attaining the education of their children and they should not be forgotten.

“Never forget your parents. They have invested in you. Remember to come back and invest in them. Parents have given you the most precious treasure on this planet. It is not easy, especially at a time when the economy of the country is down. It is always good to reciprocate. We should always remember our parents because they go through a lot and you don’t need a lot to make them feel happy. They need sugar, they need Shs10,000, they need us to go and say hi to them. We should always remember our parents so that they can also be encouraged and continue investing in other children in case they still have them,” said Ms Mugisha.

According to her, education has no tribe, clan, color and religion.

“I am happy that AWU follows this ideology and I would like to encourage you to continue doing that. Continue on that path. It is the best way to go. There is need for strong research. No university can achieve holistic progress if it does not prioritize research as a foundation of knowledge production and teaching,” she said

The managing director, National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), Dr Eng Silver Mugisha, asked graduands to work towards environmental protection since it is crucial for life and development of the country.

“Have mindset change towards the environmental protection because it is only the environment that can guarantee the future as a country and therefore whoever is graduating or whoever is anywhere else, environmental protection is an issue that we need to address,” he said.

The Bishop of West Ankole Diocese, Rt. Rev Johnson Twinomujuni, who is also the Chancellor of Ankole Western University, appealed to the audience to support AWU, which has won and continues to win battles to grow into a greater institution than it is currently.

“Ankole Western University continues to fight and win battles. Like a child learns to crawl, walk and run, so is AWU striving but managing. With the kind of Council membership,”said Bishop Twinomujuni.

At least 271 students graduated with degrees, diplomas, and certificates in disciplines including humanities and management, business administration, science and technology, animal production and management, etc.



