How Kagadi kept learners educated in a pandemic

Milly Nassolo assisting a learner to revise at  Kasokero. 

By  Gabriel Buule

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • For the past two years, the doors to schools have been shut with only few exceptions. Both school owners and children are equally affected but some stakeholders choose to improvise and make ends meet. In Kyenzige Sub County – Kagadi District, a school that is predominantly for the underprivileged defied odds to extend education to the children in communities in the middle of a pandemic. 

Sarah Kimuli is the first child in a family of seven children who are surviving with their widowed 28 year-old mother in Kasokero, Kyenzige Sub County in Kagadi District.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.