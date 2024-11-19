How Makerere students endured hunger, fear

Christopher Ogwang strides across campus like a man on a mission, his crisp blazer and sharp trousers a bold declaration of ambition. To anyone watching, he looks like a student bound for success; a young man with a bright future. But the appearance of his elegant clothes is just a facade.

Ogwang’s real life unfolds far from the busy campus paths, down a dark, bumpy courtyard that seems as heavy as his struggles. At the back of the courtyard, a thin, worn curtain guards his room. Pull it aside, and the harsh reality hits you: a bare, cold floor; even more frigid, and barer walls that echo the emptiness in his stomach, and a bed in the corner.

Five rusted hangers strain under the weight of his clothes, crammed together, while pots in the corners are draped in spider webs, forgotten.

Days stretched without a proper meal, the hunger sharp and relentless, dulled only by the scraps of Shs500 bread or a thin slice of Shs300 cassava – if fortune allowed.

“Some nights, boiled water was my only companion,” he confessed, his voice heavy with truth.

Some of the students demanding for their food allowances at Makerere University in Kampala on October 30, 2024. More than 5,000 sponsored students are supposed to receive allowances. Photo/Damali Mukyaye

Coming from a poor peasant family in Northern Uganda, Ogwang’s life has always hinged on the fragile support of the government. As a government-sponsored student, he depends entirely on this aid, which he even shares with his six siblings back at home.

Yet, a significant portion of this semester’s allowances was delayed, plunging him into one of the darkest periods of his life. The burden was evident in his sunken eyes, skinny forearms, and shoulders weighed down by an unspoken exhaustion.

But Ogwang’s struggle was far from unique. It was merely one thread in a much larger, overlooked narrative – one that more than 4,500 government-sponsored students at Makerere University, the self-proclaimed premier university of East Africa, grappled with each day, each shouldering their silent burdens.

Most of these students, hailing from impoverished backgrounds, rely on their little allowances to survive. This semester, they endured four agonizing months of uncertainty, waiting for funds that only arrived earlier last week – pried loose by media scrutiny and relentless student protests.



Yet, the financial strain did not simply end with delayed payments; in truth, it only pushed a chronic crisis to its breaking point. The government’s allocation, which has dwindled steadily over the years, is stretched so thin that even when disbursed, it barely keeps these students alive.

For many, this support is a lifeline riddled with holes, forcing them to teeter on the edge of survival, eking out existence in an institution that brands itself as “elite” while its students sink deeper into poverty.



Government-sponsored students residing in halls are typically allocated about Shs540, 000 per semester for food and basic needs – an amount that breaks down to just Shs4, 500 per day,

which, ironically, cannot even cover a breakfast at the Guild Canteen, where it costs a minimum of Shs5,000. Non-resident students, on the other hand, are allocated Shs768, 000 per semester for food and rent.

Lilian Akello, the chairperson of the Government-Sponsored Students Association at Makerere University, told Monitor that continuing non-resident students have only received Shs446,000, while first year students received just Shs300,000, which she described as insufficient.

Akello further explained that those residing in halls have been given only Shs93,000 for food, a sum considered inadequate for sustenance.

With food prices soaring both on and off campus, this allowance cannot meet the cost of the three meals a day that

students need. For those living in the university halls, the situation is even worse; cooking is prohibited, and students risk suspension if caught preparing their food.

Makerere guild president Vincent Lubega Nsamba interacting with the three students who had been suspended by VC Prof Barnabas Nawangwe (inset) over protests and their female friend at his office after their suspension was cancelled. PHOTO/ BUSEIN SAMILU

Hunger has become a relentless daily battle for many, with a study by Moro Oscar Cassius revealing that a staggering 95 percent of students, both government-sponsored and private, are forced to skip meals. As a result, students reportedly collapse in lectures or right in front of the Senate Building, as happened most recently in October.

They also struggle with being unable to study or concentrate, especially as exams approach.

During the crisis, students formed an unofficial WhatsApp group, “Say No To Hunger,” where they shared alerts about free food events on campus. The details of the event did not matter –

what mattered was the opportunity to fill their empty stomachs.

The situation had reached such extremes that it had become common knowledge among boda boda riders that a university girl could be ‘bought at the price of a rolex, which is about Shs1,500 and Shs2,000 on the streets. However, the challenges extended far beyond hunger.

For the countless students who fail to secure a spot in one of the university’s halls, they are left scraping by with Shs230,000, while hostels surrounding Makerere Hill charge anywhere from Shs500,000 to Shs2 million per semester. This forces students to drain their entire allowances just to secure a roof over their heads, leaving them with barely enough to survive.

As a result, many are forced to sell their belongings – shoes, laptops, phones, and even clothes – to get by. During his first year, Ogwang - stranded in Kampala without family to turn to and

denied a hall to stay in - was left with no choice but to take refuge in the only place he could afford: a cramped shelter in the Naguru barracks, constructed from rusted iron sheets.

“With no money for a taxi or boda boda, I would set off from Naguru at 5am every morning, wearing worn-out slippers, to ensure I made it to my 7am lecture on time. To survive, I washed cars for Shs2,000 a day. It was exhausting work and I missed classes,” he recalls.



It almost cost him his place at the university. Last year, he was only able to secure a room closer to campus through a temporary teaching job – a room he was nearly evicted from due to unpaid rent, caused by the delay of his allowances.

In the last 25 years, Pastor Martin Ssempa, a former student and pastor at Makerere Community Church, has heard countless stories like Ogwang’s but remains deeply disheartened by their ongoing struggles.



“I attribute the worsening conditions of government-funded students to the commercialisation of higher education. While these students are exempt from tuition fees, policies imposed by institutions like the World Bank have led to dwindling resources, slashed allowances, and severely limited food provisions,”he says.

Pastor Ssempa also accused the vice chancellor of Makerere University, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, of mismanaging government funds.



“If Prof Nawangwe had any sense of humanity, he would have prioritised paying student allowances for food and shelter before spending it on repairs, especially on Mary Stuart Hall, which is run-down,” he argued.



The university administration, and the vice chancellor, vehemently dismissed all allegations, and instead, attributed the crisis to a reduction of Shs8 billion in the student welfare budget by the Minister of Finance.

In a further attempt to protect the university’s image, Prof Nawangwe denied that students were struggling with hunger, even as hundreds of them gathered at a food donation event organised by Mr Robert Kyagulangyi, the president of the National Unity Platform (NUP) Opposition party.

Coldly dismissing the students’ struggles, he referred to them as “street kids” from Wandegeya, belittling their urgent need for assistance and dehumanising their very fight for survival.

This disregard deeply frustrated Akello, the chairperson of the Government-Sponsored Students Association at the university.

Just weeks ago, she was rushed to a private hospital with severe food poisoning and forced to pay Shs300,000 for treatment.



“It is the late-night calls that haunt me. The desperate pleas from 200 students who, with only Shs90,000 to last four months, have no idea how they will survive. They cannot turn to their families for help, as their parents are under the illusion that their children are thriving,”Akello said.

Dr John Bapist Imokola, a lecturer in the Department of Journalism and Communication, confirmed this disconnect.

“Unfortunately, when parents and guardians hear that their children have been admitted on government sponsorship, they remain stuck in the past. They think the students will receive sufficient funds,”he said.

Many students approach him for help but even more choose to stay silent, too embarrassed by their situation.

“Some students want to protect their dignity and pride. They do not want anyone to see them struggling, so they keep their problems hidden,” Dr Imokola added.

This silence, though, is not just about pride. It is also rooted in fear. Some students describe the campus as an environment where criticism is not welcome, and speaking out can lead

to consequences.

While the Dean of Students,Winifred Kabumbuli, denied these claims, claiming the university “encourages dialogue,”the reality tells a different story.

In the past, when students tried to speak up about the hunger they were facing, university administrators often responded with threats of suspension. This kept most students from standing up for their rights. However, some students protested over the hunger crisis amid threats of suspension and dismissal from the university.

Jeje Aliat Oyet, a student from Karamoja, said they did not want to see a colleague die after he and fellow representatives were given yet another hollow promise that their allowances would arrive soon.

A group of students organised a peaceful march to the Freedom Square in Makerere University, determined to make their voices heard on the hunger issue.

“We are not ready to die of hunger!” they cried, their voices echoing through the campus as they waited to meet with the vice chancellor.

However, when they arrived, they were met not by the administration, but by an overwhelming presence of police officers, who engaged them in intense discussions. Then, in an

instant, everything spiralled out of control.

Oyet, along with two colleagues, Felix Losiru and Francis Opira, were abruptly arrested and driven to Wandegeya Police Station.There,they faced intense interrogation, were compelled to clean toilets – and amidst this humiliation – received a suspension letter from Prof Nawangwe. His justification: “Involvement in acts of hooliganism.”

With the paper in his hand, and the looming threat of losing all government support, Oyet’s mind spiralled.

“I felt tormented, that feeling of torture inside me. I could not go home. The journey from Makerere to Karamoja, costs about Shs90,000 yet I had nothing in my pocket,” he recalled. Fortunately, the three students were released in the evening and picked up by the Guild President and their association leader Akello. With support from Pastor Ssempa and the Uganda Law Society, their suspension was lifted after several days of uncertainty, since they had not violated university law.

The past weeks were an emotional battleground for the three courageous students – but truly for most of the government-sponsored students – as their focus shifted from hunger and academics to the undeniable reality of mere survival.

While Makerere University’s students may have temporarily secured the long-awaited disbursement of allowances, and Ogwang’s well-tailored attire may appear as a symbol of triumph, a deeper struggle remains.

Beneath the surface, he and his peers are still grappling with hunger and fighting to reclaim their futures, all while pinning their hopes on a university that must finally live up to the ideals it so proudly professes.