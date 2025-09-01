Inside Makerere University’s plan to increase PhD graduates

Makerere University has hatched a plan to increase the number of doctorate graduates the institution produces annually, in a move to compete with the leading universities globally. According to Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, Makerere University Vice Chancellor, the institution will gradually reduce undergraduate students and increase graduate students admitted at the university to reach at least 40 percent of the student population. This is intended to increase the number of future researchers who will contribute to the regional development of Africa.

Graduate students now stand at 16 percent of the institution’s total population.

“Instead of staff concentrating on teaching and marking thousands of scripts for undergraduates, they will instead focus on graduate students to enable them finish their studies in time,” Nawangwe said, while addressing a research dissemination workshop for staff recently. Additionally, there was separation of the directorate of research and graduate training, to have the directorate of graduate training alone, to concentrate on making sure that graduate students have all the support they need in order to complete within time.

“The directorate of research concentrates on supporting all the researchers to increase the number of research, outputs and innovations.” With funding from the government, the university also established an innovation pod at Yusuf Lule Central Teaching Facility 2 to boost research. “Using this pod, researchers can incubate data into businesses, with support from the university’s research and innovation fund,” Prof Nawangwe explained. He revealed that the university has also activated the intellectual property management offices to protect ideas for researchers, noting that they have lost a lot of intellectual properties.

The Vice Chancellor said many people come up with very good ideas, go to conferences and disseminate them. Then somebody listening attentively develops the idea and then a product is developed. Citing a student from the College of Computing and Information Sciences who developed a smartphone application which can ‘transcribe’ text from a photograph but left for the United States America, Prof. Nawangwe said it causes a great loss to Uganda. “If he had stayed here, he would be a millionaire. I know he was employed and given some salary but that cannot be enough.”

Bench marking

Makerere is now looking at United States of America and China, whose economies are based on research and innovation, to move people out of poverty.

He cited how fast the Chinese are moving because they have invested very heavily in research and innovation. Measures have been put in place like supporting staff who are students in fees waivers, PhD completion grant, and research and innovation fund to realise the university’s vision of becoming a research led institution. “Everybody says the next growth zone of all the world is Africa but it will not happen if we don’t have a critical mass of researchers. We need to make our contribution.”

Prof Nawangwe noted that Uganda currently has only 2,500 PhD holders, with 1001 PhDs at Makerere only, but if Africa is to move its people out of poverty, it needs to produce one million PhDs in 10 years. “Every conference I have gone to at the continental level and beyond, addressing issues of research and innovation, everybody says our problem is we are not researching enough,” he said. When he attended a meeting in Addis Ababa at the Africa’s Centres for Disease Control (Africa CDC), where they were addressing the issue of drug production, it was reported that Africa produces only three percent of all the medicines produced in the world, “translating in the three percent research we do. And you can do that for everything else, our knowledge contribution to world knowledge is just three percent.”

He says out of the 2,500 PhDs in Uganda, majority are in management and they are not contributing anything to the development of the economy, with an estimate of about 500 PhDs who are actively engaged in research, noting that the rest are just politicking and signing vouchers in ministries and not contributing to knowledge creation. “I personally think that it is criminal to allow professors to become members of parliament because we all know that if we don’t contribute to increase our contribution to world knowledge, we will remain marginalized and backward.” He claimed that a significant number of these institutions have only the Vice Chancellor with a PhD and yet they are called universities.

Challenges

The university was grappling with inadequate support for innovators until when the ministry of science and technology got the mandate to support them through funding their research. Prof Nawangwe said in the past, people were frustrated, they could come up with innovations and once they graduated, they would just dump their innovations because of lack of funds. Assoc. Prof Julius Kikooma, the Director Directorate of Graduate Training, said researchers who are staff face challenges of underfunding to conduct their studies.

However much they get support from the grants from the research funding systems of the university, this cannot cover everybody. “Over the years, we continue to get complaints and requests from staff that it is a contradiction to be supported to go study and when it comes to research, not everyone is supported with research funds,” he said.

The Directorate has now devised means of supporting Makerere researchers within its small budget to help them partly address their budgets. “We are using a basket fund to allow people to address those critical things to complete because they are staff.” He said they usually put Shs500m for research but they receive way less than that, with the most recent received being Shs200 million, which he claims is very small compared to the demand.

Way forward

The university has a post doctorate program where they encourage fresh PhDs who are completing their studies to become independent researchers because first time PhD researchers are under supervision only aiming at producing a thesis. After completing their PhDs, these scholars are now given a chance to apply for competitive grants to get funding from outside such that they become principal investigators managing those funds. This year’s staff PhD completion grant beneficiaries were encouraged to take on their research even after graduation to add value to their studies.

Close to 30 researchers presented their research in front of a house full of scholars.

These included Ms Norah Gulaita, whose research focused on sour milk locally known by Bahima as Amakamo. She revealed that her research was inspired by her Master’s study of Mursik in Kenya, which was linked to causation of esophageal cancer amongst the Kalenjin. After the background literature search in Uganda yielded very scanty information on indigenous milk products, she decided to concentrate on unearthing the production process of Amakamo. Having listened to her research, Prof Nawangwe advised her to find solutions on how such products can be preserved for some time.

Mr Moses Okol made research about air pollution in Kampala City. He was encouraged to go on with the research even after graduation. Makerere has a station that measures air pollution and a study conducted indicated the institution has the worst air compared to the nearest areas. The VC suggested that if scholars can look into finding measures for such challenges, Uganda will be on nearly the same level with states like China.

Other researchers included; William Musamba of the historical trajectories of Ethnic conflicts in Busoga, Uganda, 1890-1967, who discovered that the first Musoga was a white and there is no language called Lusoga. Dr Catherine Mwesigwa who researched on commercial baby foods discovered common label violations including companies using promotional images to attract buyers, unclear feeding instructions, absence of health warning, and having no age suitability information among others.