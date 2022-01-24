Prime

Journalists awarded certificates for French

Ugandan journalists pose for a photo with their director and teachers at Alliance Francaise, Kampala on January 15.  PHOTOS/ PROMISE TWINAMUKYE.

By  Promise Twinamukye

Product editor

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Early this month, a number of  Ugandan journalists were awarded certificates for successfully completing the A1 course in learning French as a foreign language.
  • The course will help the journalists expand their horizon, ease their covering of issues related to Francophone countries and enhance their resumes among others, writes Promise Twinamukye. 

The constant globalisation of our world requires use flexibility and social cultural understanding. Journalists need this even more in order to ably carry out their duties. This is why a group of journalists celebrated their certification for completing A1 course in learning French as a foreign language. 

