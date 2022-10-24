Journalists train in trends, food security

“We call on African nations to unite and exchange experiences and information to achieve a better world for the frustrated African man. As young journalists, we must create awareness for the people on education and current affairs with our pens, microphones, and cameras,” said Mika Gail, a journalist from Gabon at the 55th training session for African journalists in Egypt.

The Union of African Journalists (UAJ) held the three-week-long training session for young African journalists in Cairo recently. In collaboration with the Supreme Council for Media Regulation (SCMR) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from the Egyptian state, the training brought together 21 journalists from 21 countries in Africa.

The training also tackled important issues at the National Anti-Corruption Academy in regard to corruption; building the youth integrity so much that they are not affected by external forces, preparing youth to be leaders by employing them in administration roles without discrimination, and working on the relationship between the young and the old to make a common ground for balanced development in respective countries.

Through discussions, workshops and sightseeing in Egypt, participants developed a bond and internalised what can make the continent better, by working together.

Experiences

Rose Wambui, a journalist from Kenya, said due to mobile journalism that has come to stay, journalists need to know how to package their news to suit this form of journalism.

“One of the biggest questions I had was, how Egyptian media industry operates and what revenue models they use,” Wambui wondered.

During the training, she noticed that however much media is largely controlled by the government, it is also going through the same challenges her home country (Kenya). Advertising is no longer a sustainable way of making money and one must start thinking outside the box to serve what their audiences need and make money at the same time.

“After the training, I gained deeper insights on what the future of journalism looks like and what I must do to remain relevant. I also created new networks with journalists from 21 countries which means a lot to me because we might have to execute future collaborative projects,” Wambui explained.

On the other hand, Abah Isidore, a journalist from Cameroon said the training was an opportunity for him to deepen his knowledge on a plethora of issues affecting Africa; first as a people and secondly as a continent. Isidore was seeking ways of solving African issues based on African realities.

“The training availed me opportunity to network and share best practices to foster the development of Africa,” he said, adding that the journalists give hope that Africa can build itself with its resources without necessarily borrowing.

Nadege Mahoro from Burundi, realised that they have common problems with other countries affecting the environment, governance, and equity which issues they have to address as journalists.

“We got to see Egypt’s developed infrastructure and tapped into their vision and how they are planning to achieve it one-step-at-a- time and their journey to tick all the boxes on the social development goals list,” Mahoro says.

For Eslam Fleifel, a journalist from Egypt , he learnt about different cultures which mirror the identity of Africans.

Fleifel said he received special training, especially in the field of digital journalism and television at the American University in Cairo, a programme that was included in the sessions.

“I learnt how to identify new story angles while working on diverse journalistic stories,” he says.

Why

Journalists graduated on September 29. Omar Salim, ambassador of Egypt in Madrid, said the training was organised to emphasise Egypt’s keenness on cooperation and integration with other African countries.

“This is also a time to share experiences to establish honest media which conveys the truth,” Salim said.

Gail, on behalf of journalists, appreciated efforts made to tackle current problems relating to climate change, youth immigration, the empowerment of women, and food security in Africa among other subjects, in relation to the press.

Plea

Betty Tebogo Moleya, from South Africa, said Africans need to rise above the inferiority complex and corrupt practices to get out of the vicious cycle of poverty, while idolising people from other continents. This, goes hand in hand with fighting poverty and food insecurity which is visible in most African countries.

“We need to revolutionise our farming system and empower our farmers through making credit facilities more accessible to all,” Moleya said.

Journalists also believe the Egypt-led COP27 would adequately articulate environmental and climate change issues from the African perspective, after bearing the effect of climate change from the activities of highly industrialised countries.

Moleya also appealed to African leaders to create more jobs in their countries to curb illegal migration, aim towards gender equality, unity, the safety and freedom of journalists on the continent.

“As we navigate through a perilous economic situation, we are hopeful for Africa built by Africans with resources from Africa. The time for complaining and playing victim is over. It is time for Africans to rise and take their proper place in the community of nations,” Moleya said.

Participants graduated on September 29, and thanked the stakeholders for the opportunity.

Sixteen students graduated in video and audio production from Swangz Creative Academy in Kampala.

Six learners graduated with audio skills and 10 graduated with video skills to fit the competitive market.

The graduation for the September intake whose classes lasted six weeks marked the Academy’s second graduation and intake year since its inception.

Mr Michael Ssegawa, one of the graduands from the Academy, says he has acquired multiple video skills during the course.

“I want to be an expert in audio production and since we have been dealing with people that are leading in Uganda’s entertainment industry, we got the best training,” Mr Ssegawa says, adding:“As I go out in the field, I will double my efforts because there is stiff competition but I am ready to give it my best to see that Uganda’s entertainment sector improves greatly. I am now ready for the world.”

Mr Andrew Muliisa, a graduate of videography, says the learning was intensive and he amassed a variety of videography skills which in his view are unique to his suitability to the world demands.

Mr Benon Mugumbya, one of the directors of Swangz Avenue, says in the six weeks of the course, the students were learning basics including how to produce audio and video content, use cameras, editing and lighting as they use cameras.

Mr Mugumbya says, the students have also been able to reset and redesign audio studios the right way such as soundproofing the space, acoustic treatment and equipment setup.

“It is a happy day for us and the students. You may think you have learnt and mastered everything at school but when you go in the real world, there is competition, rejection, and experts plus negativity. We encourage our graduates to keep pushing beyond comfort zone. Keep trying until you get there or until you become who you want to be,” he emphasises.

They started the Swangz Creative Academy to better the entertainment industry through skilling young people.

“We saw the need in skilling videographers, editors, and we have the expertise. We started up something to equip audio and videography skills among our cameramen, but later realised the need to extend these skills to young people out there. This is because there is high demand for these services at TV and radio stations, digital content, and so, this is to supply this demand,” he says.

The beauty in the creative industry, Mr Mugumbya says, is that you will find that these skills are needed all the time. For example every weekend, there are introductions, weddings and these people will need videographers, those that will edit the videos, photographers and you do not even need to own a camera to do this work.

“You can rent a camera at Shs50,000 or Shs100,000, and go cover the wedding, edit the videos and get paid good money for this. In a short time, you will own a camera and that is how you will develop an own brand,” he says.

This initiative will help create so many opportunities for the youth and with these skills, many youth will become self-employed and employ others because this job is only executed when you work as a team. This , hence will address the problem of unemployment in the country and increase income for the stakeholders.

“Some of our students have jobs but all they want to do is enhance their skills,” he says.

