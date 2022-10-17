Kabalega OBs revive their school

From October 7 to 9, a group of old boys (OBs) from Kabalega Secondary School (Kabasco) took part in the school Annual general meeting (AGM).

After nearly two years in lockdown to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the OBs were allowed to physically attend the meeting.

Kabalega Secondary School started in 1959 as a public secondary school under the name Masindi Secondary School. The name was later changed to Bunyoro Secondary School and in 1964, it again changed to Kabalega Secondary School.

The government-aided secondary school is named after former Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom ruler; Omukama Kabalega Chwa II.

In 1981, the Kabalega Secondary School Old Boys’ Association (Kassoba) was launched and led by Deo Byabasaija (RIP). However, it never matured as schools were often shut down because of the political insurgency in the 1980s.

The recently renovated school library.

However, about a decade ago, the association was revived when the former students realised that the school was not as glorious and historical as other government-aided schools. The OBs were aware that restoring the school to its former glory would come at a cost because of the bureaucracy involved.

Through different channels, especially social media and radio adverts, Kassoba called on the OBs to come to the school’s rescue.

“We embarked on a journey to restore Kabasco’s glory as the pride of Bunyoro,” said Sam Mugisha, former Kassoba chairman.

“We had to take immediate action by reaching out to different stakeholders, especially OBs to forge a way forward,” he added.

The OBs were divided into clusters, according to cohorts (such as 1960-1964, 1990-1994, and 2010-2014) and chapters based on their districts of residence (including Kassoba Kampala Chapter, Hoima Chapter, and Gulu chapter ).

“We formed clusters to enable OBs meet regularly at their proximity instead of waiting for the annual general meeting,” said the Hoima Chapter Chairman Charles Baisa.

It should be noted that these chapter leaders form an executive committee (excom) led by the chairman, Tonny Mugenyi, who is an engineer at Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA).

The revival

One issue the institution faced was that the number of students at the school had dropped to 250 students from 800 in its heydays. Moreover, the performance was poor .

The head teacher and school administration were asked to explain what had gone wrong. Through different sources, it was discovered that teachers were demoralised and lacked support from other stakeholders including OBs.

Kassoba members decided to change the top management of the school.

The OBs agreed that Mr Andrew Tumwesige heads the school due to his good track record while serving as the deputy head teacher of the school. A request was made to the government to have him transferred back to the school from St Joeseph College Ombachi, Arua. The request was granted.

This encouraged the parents and others stakeholders who began sending more students to the school. Now, the school boasts of 650 students.

Mr Tumwesige, in his remarks, appreciated the members for trusting him with a huge task of running and reviving the school.

Library

Through a fundraiser, the OBs were able to renovate the old library into a state-of-the-art building. They bought new books, fixed glass in the windows, doors and installed new flushing toilets in the facility.

This has enabled a fresh environment for the students to concentrate.

The OBs have also offered to fund students, who are top performers but cannot afford the schools fees.

“As OBs, we cannot watch our bright students drop out of school because of tuition,” said Matia Kajura, the publicity secretary, adding, “We formed a bursary fund where such students ought to feel the comfort of the old boys.”

Exemplary

During this year’s AGM retreat led by the Prime minister of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, Mr Andrew Byakutaga, the OBs toured and reviewed some of the milestones they have hit.

“The OBs have done a commendable job. They have restored the library and head hunted the head teacher which has greatly improved the school. The Kingdom encourages all the schools in Bunyoro to emulate Kabalega,” Byakutaga said.

The OBs have also been offering career guidance to the students.

“Whenever opportunity arises, we go to the school and advise the boys on the reality about the world out there,” said Alfred Kusiima, the association outgoing secretary general.

“…There is always a career day which is dedicated to the school,” Kusiima added.

Moving with the times and getting better

With the advancement in technology, Kabalega SS, becomes the first government-aided school where each student will own a tablet.

This resolution followed a presentation by Prof Morriss Agaba (who had previously donated computer lab equipment), where he said, owning a tablet is more flexible than a computer since students will be able to do their assignments anywhere in the school.

With support from OBs, the first five tablets have already arrived at the school.

Also, the OBs bought a complete brass band set for the school to enable students learn music. The band plays at major functions across the region.

Livestock project

Through the old boy’s association, the school procured cattle. Student meals now include porridge with milk and are not required to carry sugar since the school provides it.

Through the OBs, the school lobbied the government to renovate Bikunya House, and tarmacked the access road and parking.

Going forward

According to the newly elected vice chairman, David Muhumuza, they intend to increase the membership of Kassoba and the members will actively participate in lobbying for the school.

“We pledge to support the head teacher and the administration in various activities,” Muhumuza said.

“We, however, respect the fact that the school administration makes the final decisions,” he emphasised.

As a way of supporting the school, Kassoba launched a Sacco for members only. The Sacco will help the members access development loans for future investments.

According to the Sacco treasurer, Charles Baisa, the target for the Sacco is Shs500 million by October next year.

“We need to save regularly. Some of us are old and...retirement is in sight. We do not have a lot of time and money to waste,” Baisa advised.

Giving back to the community

Kassoba has made it a norm to give back to the neighbouring community.

In the past, they have painted zebra crossings and held health camps. During the last retreat, they partnered with Mengo Hospital and held an eye clinic health camp. They treated more than 100 people.