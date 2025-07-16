Kamulegeya's mission for deaf youth inclusion

Tucked away in the lush hills of Masaka, far from the urban bustle, lies a quiet revolution. You will know you are in its vicinity by the aroma of fresh bread baked in classroom ovens, hear the rhythmic tap of chisels on timber, and feel the silent language of hands expressing volumes without uttering a word.

Masaka Vocational Training Institute (MVTI) is a sanctuary for empowerment, inclusion, and transformation. It is where those with hearing impairment and other students learn side-by-side, their futures being built not only with tools and textbooks, but also with empathy and equity. Easily put, it is a learning centre where a man’s dream took root. The seed of MVTI was planted in 2005 by Francis Kamulegeya, who had grown frustrated watching children with hearing impairment in Uganda being excluded from formal education.

“Most schools were ill-equipped to cater to their needs. Many of these children stayed at home, hidden, their voices muted by society’s neglect,” Kamulegeya says.

He decided to do something radical by establishing the Masaka School for the Deaf, an institution that could offer education in sign language and meet the children where they were.

For years, it provided primary education to learners with hearing impairment, creating a nurturing community that prioritised understanding over judgment. But as the pupils matured, Kamulegeya encountered a new challenge. “What happens after they leave primary school?” he wondered. The answer came in the form of vocational training, a lifeline that would prepare these young people not only to survive, but to thrive. The institute was to become a social enterprise with a soul. In 2023, Kamulegeya opened MVTI as a social enterprise rooted in inclusion, accessibility, and practical skills.

It offers hands-on courses in fields such as fashion and design, automotive mechanics, baking, cosmetology, computer literacy, and carpentry. Its integrated model allows learners with hearing impairment to study alongside other students in classrooms where sign language and spoken instruction go hand-in hand--- a literal and symbolic gesture of unity.

“This institute is built on the idea that every child, regardless of ability, has a right to education that speaks their language,” says Kamulegeya.

“Here, we don’t just train workers. We build confidence, independence, and dreams.” At the heart of this integration is Olivia Namugabo, a spirited sign language interpreter who moves through classrooms with quiet grace and magnetic warmth. She is the heroine who is ensuring students with hearing impairment are not left behind as instructors speak and demonstrate.

Her journey, as many great stories, began by accident. As a teenager, Namugabo never dreamed of becoming a teacher. “My father suggested it, but I resisted,” she says with a laugh. “But he had many children to support and could not afford my dream course.” She studied at Nsaale Bukomansimbi Institute, earned a teaching certificate, and landed her first job at Kalungu Infant School. Then one day in 2007, she saw a job advert from the Masaka School for the Deaf. Though inexperienced, she applied. During the interview, she shared a deeply personal story; her nephew had a hearing impairment, and the family had always struggled to communicate with him.

When asked how she would request a pen from a child with hearing impairment, she answered-- in sign. She got the job. Like that, success looked her way; from hesitation to passion because as destiny would have it, Namugabo has over the years, evolved from a reluctant teacher to a passionate advocate. She upgraded her qualifications and transitioned in 2024 to the newly opened vocational wing. In her role, she does more than translate words- she unlocks aspirations and potential. In MVTI’s buzzing workshops, she flits from sewing machine to computer laboratory, ensuring every learner understands. Her patience and passion have rubbed off; other students now want to learn sign language. “Sign language is more than a skill,” she says. “It is a bridge. When students learn it, they stop seeing their deaf classmates as ‘other’. They become friends.”

The learners

In a fashion design class, Shadra Namwanje adjusts fabric under her sewing machine. Her eyes light up when she sees Namugabo sign the word “beautiful”. “I want to start my own boutique someday,” she signs back, smiling. Next door, Ronald Luwaga is elbow-deep in an engine. The sound of rattling tools fills the air, but he’s focused, responding fluidly to Olivia’s gestured instructions. “I love fixing things,” he signs.

“One day, I will own a garage.” Karen Kitayimbwa, studying cosmetology and beauty, shares her own gratitude. “This place does not look at disability. They see what you can become.” And Namugabo is extending her interpretation skills to the community. Her influence and growing reputation have taken her into courtrooms, community forums, government meetings, and even traditional ceremonies.

She has interpreted for honourable Alex Ndeezi, Uganda’s MP for Persons with Disabilities, during community events as far away as Kisoro. “People were shocked to see a young interpreter who could navigate local dialects and still communicate clearly in sign,” she recalls. Technology has extended her reach--- video calls from Ugandan parents abroad who need help communicating with their children with hearing impairment are not uncommon. Her work has made her an essential bridge between institutions and people with hearing impairment across the region. “I once thought teaching was a dead end,” Namugabo muses. “Now I know it was a beginning.”

The institutional model

Yet, MVTI’s ambitions extend even further. Kamulegeya envisions an expanded campus with residential dorms, industry partnerships, and diploma-level programmes. But to do that, the institute needs more interpreters, funding and equipment. “The work is far from over,” he says. “But every success story reminds us that we are on the right path.”