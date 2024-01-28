Kasaana Junior School excels amid disastrous fire incident

While memories of a disastrous school fire kept crossing through the minds of both the pupils and teachers days to the 2023 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), Kasaana Junior Primary School in Masaka City has emerged among the top performers, with a 100 percent Division One record.

There was jubilation at the school premises on Thursday when the head teacher, Mr Joseph Ssenkasi, broke the news to staff, parents, and the 2023 candidates.

All the 100 candidates who sat their final exams at the school passed in first grade.

“Eight of the candidates scored Aggregate 4, and 30 passed with Aggregate 5. We are overwhelmed with joy. God was on our side despite the disastrous fire that claimed the lives of our seven dear children from the pre-primary section. This is one of our happiest moments in the history of the school,” he said.

The school fire came with lots of setbacks at the time when the candidate class was preparing for the PLE. The school temporarily closed to ensure the pupils recover from the shock and trauma.

“We thank the school staff, parents, and the community for standing with the school administration through the difficult days. The results are a revelation that the almighty God has been with us,” the head teacher said.

Mr William Amos Jjuuko, the director of the school, explained that after the incident, they focused on the rehabilitation of the learners, which enabled them to recover from the grief.

“We thank the religious leaders who laboured to counsel our pupils and the counsellors we employed. Since then, we have embarked on addressing all the loopholes by completing the perimeter fence, installation of security cameras, and boosting the security personnel,” he added.

Edward Alpha Kambere, one of the best performers, attributed this success to God because of the challenge they encountered after the fire.

“We were preparing for the final exams when the fire struck the school. It was a bad experience but our teachers encouraged us to stand strong and trust in God. The teachers did a great job. Our parents gave us great encouragement,” he said.