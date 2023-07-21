Kasese school closed over poor standards

Kasese Municipal leaders have closed Jerusalem High School after the institution failed to meet the basic requirements and minimum standards set by the Ministry of Education and Sports.

The school, located in Umoja Cell of Nyamwamba Division, shut its doors after an official notice was issued by the Kasese Municipal Town Clerk, Mr Geoffrey B. Bamanyisa, following an inspection report from the municipal Education Department.

By the time of closure on Wednesday, the institution had no head teacher, deputy, director of studies, patron, and matron, all of which are essential positions for a functioning school.

Among the critical issues highlighted in the inspection report was the school’s lack of proper infrastructure such as a laboratory and the sanitation facilities were deemed inadequate, posing a significant health risk to the students.

Additionally, the school lacked necessary security measures despite the security threats faced by the district.

Mr Emmy Mwesige Kayiri, the Kasese Municipal Education Officer, urged parents to exercise caution when choosing schools for their children.

“We have suspended this school’s operations because such an illegal operation of the school can lead us into another big trouble. Parents, please help us and first examine the schools you entrust with your children.”

Enrollment

Umoja Cell chairperson Edward Bwambale encouraged the affected students not to lose hope in their education. He urged them to seek enrollment in well-recognised institutions.

Several students at Jerusalem High School expressed their dissatisfaction with the services provided at the institution. Allan Mumbere, a Senior Two student, shared his determination to pursue his goals by enrolling in a different school. This is not the first time Kasese Municipal authorities have taken action against non-compliant schools. Last year, Divine High School, situated in Kizungu Cell of Nyamwamba Division, faced a similar fate due to illegal operations and poor infrastructure.

Mr Pimako Kasereka, the chairperson of Nyamwamba Divisional, assured the public that any learning institution found operating illegally within his jurisdiction would face consequences.