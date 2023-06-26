Kawempe old students support their school

Kawempe Muslim Secondary School old students through their body, Kawempe Muslim Students Association (KAMOSA) have commissioned a multi-million gate recently.

The grand opening ceremony was graced by Hajj Ismail Mulindwa, the director basic and secondary education at the Ministry of Education and Sports.

Appreciation

While addressing guests at the event, Hajj Mulindwa lauded the team that contributed towards the construction of Shs90m project.

“I want to thank the old girls and boys who have made this wonderful contribution to this school. We have attended many schools but most of us cannot go back even to just check on how our schools are performing. When I see this gate and compare it with the structures around, that structure has all the modernity you would expect in an ‘A+’ school,” he said.

He added that to be successful, one ought to put in commitment arguing that the number of contributors is not huge.

“The list of contributors is not long, which means you have made a substantive contribution. As the ministry, we recognise the stake that old students have at school. Provision of education is a collective responsibility. And Kawempe Muslim Secondary School being a government-aided school, that gate ought to have been built by the ministry but we appreciate that you came out and did. Thank you very much for this contribution,” he noted.

Hajj Mulindwa encouraged other schools to imitate such culture saying: “Not only at Kawempe but even other schools, please return and give back to your schools. As the Ministry we shall keep supporting you.”

Burhan Mugerwa, (2nd Left) the head teacher presents some of the students to the guests. PHOTO/NOELINE NABUKENYA

Regulate associations

He, however warned old student associations that interfere with the operation of their schools.

“We are coming up with principles to guide the operation of old student associations of different schools. We are happy that we have not had any issues with KAMOSA, but you find other associations who cross the line and change teachers, determine who should be a school nurse and reach an extent of asking how much money the head teacher has collected from the school,” he noted.

Birth of idea and mobilisation

Dr Sarah Kusiima, the chairperson of the construction committee said it takes commitment for such a big project to be successful.

“Most of us who pioneered the construction of the project did not do four or six years straight here. Most of the members spent two or four years at Kawempe Muslim but they kept the school at heart,” she said.

She revealed that the idea was conceived in 2018 as a joke and on January 13, construction began.

“We were able to collect the money in a very short time because of the zeal all of us had towards the completion of this project. And last week, the construction works were completed. What started as a joke has become,” Dr Kusiima added.

Mulindwa flanked by some of the staff members plants a tree to mark the day and a milestone at the school. PHOTO/NOELINE NABUKENYA

ACP Stephen Ibanda Kagoda, the project manager, said more than 800 members contributed towards the project with the least amount which was contributed being Shs1, 000.

“Evey penny counts in business. In this project, we accepted any amount of money ranging from Shs1,000 to higher amounts. We cannot forget to thank members and well-wishers who contributed more than Shs7m,” Kagoda explained.

“The old students of Kawempe thought of a way of giving back to the school that has made them who they are. A gate is a welcoming symbol. We believed and agreed to give our school a welcoming entrance. The old gate had stood since 1990 and it could not fit in the modern time. So, utilising the resources of old students, one of the members Mr Ali Balunywa from the cohort 2009, came up with the design which incorporated the culture and history of the school, "he noted.

It took teamwork

Burhan Mugerwa, the head teacher of the school, said for the 21 years he had spent at Kawempe as the head teacher, he had never seen such a magnificent project by old students.

“We are overwhelmed and overjoyed as a school by this project. At first, we thought you were joking, and no one took it seriously. The gate is very beautiful. In a special way, I thank Dr Kusiima, because her zeal towards the project is second to none. Your commitment to work yielded the best results,” Mugerwa said.

“It was an honour seeing you working as a team and you did it perfectly. I do not think it would have been achieved without anyone of you,” he added.

Mugerwa added that he used to admire gates of other schools because the one for his school was worn out.