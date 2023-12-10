KCCA’s Kisaka tips learners on mindset change

The Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority Ms Dorothy Kisaka has advised students to remain in school and avoid bad influence.

Ms Kisaka made the call during the launch of the Smart City Holiday Campaign that was held at Kitebi Secondary School, Wankulukuku in Rubaga Division.

Being the first of its kind in Kampala, Ms Kisaka said the campaign ‘aims to change the students’ mindset into responsible ambassadors of the smart city as they are the future of the nation.’

“While students drop out of school as a result of unpredicted problems such as early pregnancies, lack of financial support, the holiday campaign is aimed at encouraging them to stay in school. We believe that by guiding them, they become the voice of transformation in their families and the various places they live in by spreading the gospel of a smart city,” she said.

Amid the temptations they face, Ms Kisaka encouraged young girls to stay on track.

“Do not get into premarital sex and other things that compromise you. Rather, increase your will to pursue an education and never give up on learning because this is what takes you to the next step.”

Campaign launch

The workshop themed, ‘The role of education as a vehicle for overcoming marginalisation and social exclusion must be reinforced’, targets youth between the ages of 13 to 18 years to help change their mindset and even develop their passions and talents.

Hajj Muhammed Kamulegeya, the Kitebi Secondary School headteacher said, “We intended to promote smart people, smart living and smart governance, smart mobility among the young ones in order for them to be assertive, flexible and innovative so that they become brave and outsmart the waves of the competitive and dynamic world.”

The students grouped into different clusters, each headed by a president were given chance to effectively compete among themselves in order to develop their talents such as drama, essay writing, public speaking and other skills.

While closing the girls’ holiday campaign session, Ms Irene T. Kauma, the Under Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Sports and the Private Secretary to the Minister of Education helped the students ‘to discover who they are’ by using a self-test tool that reveals their unique character.

The exciting test sought to enhance self-awareness and appreciation and Ms Kauma called upon the students to be original in whatever they do despite their differences in character.

She said, “Everyone is unique in their own ways. When you are aware of who you are, you thus come to appreciate yourself and others and even improve oneself. Therefore, be original and do not die a photocopy of someone else. Desist from self-pity as this leads to failure.”

Hajjat Minsa Kabanda, the minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs warned the students against getting involved in acts of drug abuse as these shutter their dreams.

Hajjat Kabanda said, “There are so many people in Butabika Hospital because of drug abuse. When you become addicted to actions such as drinking alcohol, smoking cigarrates or injecting yourselves with drugs, this hinders you from completing your studies. Therefore, seek out for people that inspire you and distance yourself from negativity while putting in mind that desire changes nothing, decision changes something but determination changes all.”

Appreciation

Hajj Kamulegeya thanked all the stake holders, sponsors, parents and student patriots for having put effort into the campaign launch to enable the shaping and transforming of the minds of the youth.

While the students had a hands on experience in the different activities participated in during the camp, the outstanding students were appreciated with certificates, money, ‘Destiny’, a book authored by Ms Kauma and other gifts. This was also done in a way of reminding the participants that that hard work pays.

“Management is awarding two best participants from each activity done. We are thus training them that money is a valuable asset and they need to work for it,” Hajj Kamulegeya said.