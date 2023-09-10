Kirabo’s virtual vision bridges gap in education

In the early 2000s, it was far from feasible that a school dropout would break the conventional learning barriers. However, Noeline Kirabo did not let traditional setbacks hold her back. With fierce determination, she leveraged free online courses at a time when the concept was still novel.

Kirabo’s journey of self-education began at the public library on Buganda Road. Here, with each click and scroll, she self-taught herself skills that lay the foundation for her future, amassing numerous certificates from her online courses.

With the accumulated knowledge, she remarkably secured her first job, as a psychosocial support officer with an NGO showcasing the potency of alternative learning platforms.

That then drove her to reach out to the disadvantaged whose plight always weighed heavily on her mind. This gave birth to Kyusa, where she and her team designed numerous trainings tailored to uplift the marginalised.

Operations

Kyusa’s commitment over the past nine years has been evident in the array of courses they have designed. However, 2020 came with unforeseen challenges, the Covid-19 pandemic which caused widespread disruption.

For visionaries such as Kirabo, it was an unexpected opportunity for innovation. She leveraged the growing access to the internet and smartphones in Uganda, amidst the exorbitant costs of formal education.

Recognising an emerging trend of professionals and middle-class individuals becoming more comfortable studying on the go, it was time to take things a step further. She and her team piloted the virtual accelerator programme. She envisioned a platform that could reach a broader audience, leveraging the wealth of resources they had cultivated. Hence, Kyusa Virtual Academy was born.

“This confluence of experiences and ambitions has culminated in the creation of this virtual academy. It’s more than just an educational platform; it’s a personal leadership academy,” she says.

Her journey is a testament to innovation, resilience, and a deep-rooted commitment to education. From self-taught beginnings to the launch of a revolutionary digital learning platform, Kirabo and her team at Kyusa are reshaping the educational landscape of Uganda.

Platform genesis

Kirabo’s inspiration for the online platform is two-pronged: It stems from her own transformative journey and the vast array of training material that she and her team have cultivated over time.

“My life narrative is intertwined with persistence and revelation. As a school dropout who deftly navigated the burgeoning realm of free online courses to bolster my skills and my resume, it led me to my initial professional foothold,” Kirabo reflects.

“This journey highlighted the vast reservoir of tools for personal and professional development, a treasure trove largely untapped by many of my peers. As my career advanced, I engaged with countless online courses, and a vision crystallised: to found community libraries and resource centres in disadvantaged locales, ensuring the youth there have a gateway to premier education without the hefty price tag. Now, as the backbone behind an expansive online academy, that vision is unfolding into tangible reality.”

However, Kirabo acknowledges a palpable absence of the warmth of human connection in her online education experience. This sparked in her the idea of a hybrid experience.

“Our edge is, infusing the virtual learning space with real-time human engagement,” she explains adding: “Learners have the luxury to interact directly with a facilitator, gaining insights tailored to their unique contexts. This enables them to assimilate the content more holistically into their lives.”

Additionally, these courses can foster collective learning making room for facilitating group engagements and workshops in a hybrid format.

Target audience

Kyusa’s virtual platform targets youth and women in marginalised communities, where top-tier educational resources often remain elusive due to multiple barriers.

“Our primary goal is to uplift out-of-school youth, granting them access to skill-enhancing tools, either complimentary or at a highly subsidised fee. Our platform’s adaptability with any internet-connected device makes education attainable even in locations where Wi-Fi might be spotty,” asserts Kirabo.

A student peruses through content on the virtual learning platform. PHOTO: JOAN SALMON

The academy also has provisions tailored to the corporate sector and professionals, catering to those who crave a self-paced learning mode in the comfort of their chosen spaces.

Kirabo says courses are designed to be succinct, allowing busy professionals to wrap up their learning in a matter of hours. Teams can embark on a collective learning journey, with perks of having an expert facilitator navigate them through the curriculum.

Furthermore, Kyusa has an ambitious plan to collaborate with local computer hubs and cafes, making e-learning more accessible in these communities.

“Our vision is to form alliances with educational institutions, grassroots initiatives, and corporate entities to widen the reach of our courses, especially the free ones,” she says.

They are also in active pursuit of partnerships within the business realm and those focused on societal impact, to augment their initiative.

Available courses

Kyusa’s e-learning platform currently showcases 30 distinctive courses. However, there is a robust plan to upscale to 50 by end of year and 1,000 by 2024. These courses nestle in two primary pillars: personal betterment and career progression.

“Thirteen courses delve into personal enhancement, while the remaining 17 cater to professional evolution. Four of our courses come with zero price tag. These include topics such as ‘Generate Your Business Idea’, ‘Entrepreneurship’, ‘Self-Empowerment’, and ‘Self-Respect’.

And, for every 10 courses we introduce, one will be pro bono,” asserts Kirabo.

For those delving into the platform’s paid content, the introductory price is Shs150, 000 but subject to revision after the promotional period.

Kirabo underscores their course curation, “Our selection process stemmed from a deep analysis of the contemporary market’s appetite for soft skills. By gauging the pivotal role of personal development in today’s workspaces, we have sculpted courses that resonate with the challenges and demands of our age, ensuring maximum relevance and impact.”

For ease of transaction, Kyusa offers versatile payment methods, ranging from mobile money and credit cards to international platforms such as Visa and MasterCard.

Accreditation

With integrated quizzes and tests, we ensure active and learning. Earning a certificate from our platform means you have mastered the content. She acknowledges, “Accreditation is certainly on our radar, and we are pursuing it.”

Quick notes

Each course is engineered with an inbuilt progress tracker.

As learners journey through the content, they are met with quizzes at the culmination of each module, and for the paid courses, a decisive certification test awaits at the end. Successful navigation through these quizzes earns learners a coveted certificate of completion.