Kisubi Mapeera school dreams big as it turns 25

Kisubi Mapeera Senior Secondary School is one of the best schools in Wakiso District, known for its academic success and holistic development, thanks to the unwavering leadership of Joseph Ddamulira Kawuma. DM bodytext: Over the past 20 years, he has transformed a fledgling institution, which had only 82 learners in 2004 when he joined, into a vibrant school of over 1,800 students.

Under Owek Joseph Ddamulira’s leadership, Kisubi Mapeera Senior Secondary School has grown from a modest beginning to an academic powerhouse.

When Mr Ddamulira first arrived at Kisubi Mapeera, the school was in its infancy, marked by only two buildings and a single classroom.

“This was supposed to be the Headteacher’s residence, but I started the boarding section here,” he recalls, pointing to a modest structure that symbolizes the school’s humble beginnings.

Under his stewardship, the school was relocated to its current site, steeped in history, where missionaries, Fr Simeon Loudrel Marpel, commonly known as Mapeera, and Bro Delmas Amans once rested before their journey into the heart of Uganda.

Mr Ddamulira faced skepticism from the outset. “One board member discouraged me, saying the school had been stagnant for five years. But I was determined to prove them wrong,” he explains.

His strategy involved a commitment to yearly growth, ensuring that every year brought new developments, including inviting bishops and dignitaries to celebrate milestones. The school has hosted Cardinal Emmanuel Wamala, Late Archbishop of Kampala Dr Cyprian Kizito, Former Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga and most recently Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere during their silver jubilee celebrations.

Academic and extra-curricular excellence

The transformation of Kisubi Mapeera is not limited to infrastructure. Mr Ddamulira emphasizes the importance of co-curricular activities, proudly showcasing the school's accolades in Music, Dance, and Drama.

“We currently hold the overall title in Buganda,” he notes, reflecting a commitment to nurturing talent beyond academics.

He also prioritizes discipline and character development. “The school is 100% owned by the Catholic Church, which sets us apart. Our students are instilled with values that shape them into responsible citizens,” he states.

Mr Ddamulira says their focus is on churning out all round individuals that can go on to thrive in the world.

Mr Ddamulira’s approach to financial management is both strategic and disciplined. He believes in the value of borrowing to foster accountability.

“I have never spent a year without a personal loan. It teaches you to manage your expenses,” he shares. His involvement in multiple institutions has honed his financial acumen, which he applies to ensure the sustainability of Kisubi Mapeera.

Looking ahead, Ddamulira envisions continued expansion. Plans for a state-of-the-art boys’ residence and a new girls’ facility are underway, along with the introduction of German and Chinese languages into the curriculum.

“We want to equip our learners with necessary skills for the future,” he asserts.

Ddamulira’s journey has not been without personal trials. He faced significant losses, including the passing of his wife, mother, and two brothers.

The COVID-19 pandemic posed further challenges, forcing the school to navigate financial uncertainties while supporting staff. Yet, through it all, his resilience has been a guiding light for both students and staff.

With 20 years in, Mr Ddamulira remains optimistic about the future.

“If I stay here for another five years, I aim to establish a swimming pool and enhance our academic offerings,” he states, underscoring his dedication to continuous improvement.

Wakiso is one of the most competitive districts in academic excellence as most schools have access to best facilities, learning materials and teachers.

