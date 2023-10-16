Kitebi SS headteacher wants school renamed

The headteacher of Kitebi Secondary School, Hajj Muhammed Kamulegeya, has asked stakeholders to support his idea to rename the school because he believes ‘it was given the wrong name’.

Kitebi SS was established in 1984.

“The land on which this school sits was offered to us by the Kingdom of Buganda and so there is need to rebatipze the school in order to best suit its background,” he said during a ceremony to pass out successful student patriots following a six-day training by senior national patriots under the guidance of National Secretariat for Patriotic Corps last week.

“The school was given a wrong name. I am in the lead of this matter and we shall rename the school to Kings College of Kitebi.”

Eleven secondary schools participated in the programme, represented by 2,471 young patriots and 81 young patriotic guards.

According to Hajj Kamulegeya, when whites came to Uganda and introduced education, they provided comprehensive education which included practicing patriotism, which he vowed to support.

“I am opening a patriotism coordination office in Rubaga. I will procure new computers; electricity and water expenses will be catered for, there will be free internet access and I will provide free regional offices at the school premises. I want to make your work easy,” he said.

Innovations

While the theme of the event was centered on transforming the mindset of the youths socially and economically, together with the help of the new curriculum that encourages creativity and innovations, the Representative Patriotism Patron, Xavier Bamuturaki said the training has empowered the young patriots to design a national patriotism flag.

“In Kitebi SS, we have very innovative students who came up with what they want to be, the national flag of patriotism,” Bamuturaki said.

Speaking on their behalf and the patriots at large, he requested stakeholders for a modification of the national patriotism flag that was showcased during the ceremony by the young patriots so that the patriots in Uganda can have their own gazetted flag.

Charity

Whereas one of the core values of patriotism is to support one another, Kitebi SS students have participated in volunteering and giving back to the community.

Maureen Kageya, the schools’ coordinators representative said students were able to collect over Shs2 million, which was used during a community outreach and drive to the ‘Bakateyamba Home in Rubaga Division.

Additionally, the students were able to do community work at Rubaga Hospital, cleaned three markets, donated blood and their work has been appreciated by the community.

“We hope that through such gestures, the young patriots have developed a spirit of positive attitude to work through volunteering in order to serve society as learned from the values upheld by a patriot,” Bamuturaki said.

Challenges

Despite the enormous effort and funding invested for the existence of an outstanding patriotism society, this has come with challenges that Bamuturaki says need to be addressed with the help of other stakeholders.

“The work of promoting patriotism is complex. There is lack of instructional materials, and uniforms that we last received in 2016 and have grown old,” Bamuturaki said

Advice

Deputy Resident City Commissioner (RCC) of Kampala, Amina Lukanga Nanziri, who was overwhelmed by the number of young patriots appreciated the initial founders of patriotism and thus encouraged the young patriots to be resilient in order to take the country to greater heights as they are Uganda’s future.

“I pass you out as patriots and soldiers of the country. Be true Ugandans and keep it up. The way forward for Uganda is you. Take our country to greater heights,” she said