KIU’s PhD graduates share findings

Dr Victor F Ilemobayo

He studied computational approaches in the development of aptamer and in-vitro validation for the detection of Mycoplasma Bovis. The researcher developed a new aptamer (PepA 23) to detect Mycoplasma bovis, a cattle pathogen that causes diseases like mastitis and arthritis. The aptamer showed strong stability and binding, making it effective for accurate detection and early diagnosis.

Dr Charles Bamidele

‘His study explored sustainable cement alternatives. Dr Bamidele explored eco-friendly materials by replacing cement with sawdust ash and banana leaf ash in concrete bricks. Using AI models (ANN, GA, GA-ANN), he found the optimal strength at 8 percent replacement. Water absorption remained within standards up to 10 percent, offering a greener alternative to traditional cement.

Dr George U Alaneme

The study used Artificial Intelligence (AI) to predict and optimise the mechanical properties of geopolymer concrete made with Banana Peel Ash (BPA) and Sugarcane Bagasse Ash (SCBA). Dr Alaneme used AI to enhance the strength and workability of geopolymer concrete made from BPA and SCBA. Based on 104 samples, his models confirmed thermal stability and structural strength.”

Idris O Sanusi

His study was evaluation and health risk of some heavy metals and pharmaceuticals in water sources in Kampala and Mbarara districts. Contamination hotspots were identified, with cadmium and iron exceeding World Health Organisation limits in 75 percent and 25 percent of samples respectively. Research showed that children are more vulnerable to heavy mental exposure (Ciprofloxacin).

Dr Moses Ntirandekura

His study explored how accountability, transparency, participation and equitability in Uganda women entrepreneurship programme (UWEP) influence women’s economic empowerment in Kisoro and Kabale District. Results showed that all four governance elements positively impacted women’s empowerment. Additionally, gender policy significantly strengthened the relationship between good governance and empowerment.

Dr Ogwal Harold

His study examined how changes in wetland coverage affected water quality and residue levels in Lira City from 2000 to 2024. Findings revealed a drastic decline in wetland area from 17.1 percent to 2.8 percent. Mercury contamination and poor water quality were highest in industrial zones. The study highlights population growth, poverty, and industrial pressure as key drivers and recommends urban planning, industrial monitoring, and wetland restoration.

Dr Simon Peter Opolot

He studied Land Tenure Systems and Agricultural Productivity in Ngora District. He examined how land tenure systems including customary, freehold, and leasehold affect agricultural productivity in Ngora District. Using data from 410 surveys and 23 interviews, he found that while customary tenure supports farming, it faces legal barriers. He advocates for legal protection of customary land, better titling systems, and access to credit to boost productivity.

Dr Muhereza T. Franklin

He investigated Determinants of Economic Growth and Unemployment in East African Countries. Dr Franklin investigated key factors determining economic growth and unemployment in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi. His study revealed that health expenditure, Foreign Direct Investment, and population growth positively influence economic growth. The study provides key policy insights for sustainable development in the region.

Dr Kibirige David

He studied, Design and Implementation of a Photovoltaic System for Health Facilities in Rural Areas of Uganda. Dr Kibirige designed a solar photovoltaic (PV) system to address power issues in rural Ugandan health facilities, specifically in Rwebisengo. Using tools like Proteus and MATLAB, he tested an improved inverter system with a cost-effective charge controller. The prototype proved to be a reliable power source, aimed at improving healthcare services in underserved area.

Dr Ruth K. Tumwijukye

Her study assessed how capacity-building strategies affect personnel performance in local governance councils in Kanungu District. Based on data from 265 respondents, the study found that empowerment improves decision making. Participatory planning boosts job satisfaction and training enhances skills. Organisational culture influences how these strategies impact performance. The study recommends more training resources and a supportive culture.

Dr Amosi Muhwezi Kahara

His study examined the impact of urbanisation on household poverty in Nansana Municipal Council. His study revealed that urban population growth worsen poverty, while urban planning and government actions reduce it. Key poverty determinants include shelter, employment, Income, food, health and education. The study recommends community involvement in planning, rent controls, social housing, food and health subsidies and safety nets to protect households and reduce poverty.

Dr Shola Mutiu Bakare

He studied the Development of an Energy Management Controller for Grid-Connected Solar-Photovoltaic Systems with Battery Storage Using Intelligent Computational Techniques. His study focused on reducing high energy costs in Uganda’s industrial sector. The model combines Gene Expression Programming and Adaptive Network-based Fuzzy Inference Systems to better-forecast solar generation. Model reduced energy costs by 15.7 percent.

Dr Uche Kalu awa Chikadibia

His study was Production and Optimisation of Mix Design for Structural Lightweight Concrete using aggregates from polyethylene plastic waste. He investigated recycling PET plastic waste into lightweight concrete aggregates to address environmental challenges. PET aggregates were produced through thermal processing and calcium hypochlorite treatment. The study showed that PET aggregates are alternatives for lightweight concrete production.

Dr Obinna Onyebuchi Barah

His study was Investigation of Tribomechanical and Thermal Properties of Aluminium (AA6061) Agro-Marine Waste Composites for Automotive Applications.Dr Barah developed eco-friendly aluminium composites by reinforcing AA6061 alloy with agro-marine waste like eucalyptus wood ash, plantain stem ash, and periwinkle shell. His study showed improved strength, hardness, and wear resistance compared to conventional materials.

Dr Tijani Naheem Adekilekun

His topic of study was Biogenic Synthesis of Silver Nanoparticles from Termitomyces Species and Their Antifungal Activity Against Resistant Clinical Strains.The researcher used extracts from Termitomyces mushrooms to naturally produce silver nanoparticles (AgNPs) as a potential antifungal drug. The study suggests these green-synthesized AgNPs could be a safe and effective alternative to treat resistant fungal infections.