KIU wins inter-university virtual moot court contest

By Phoebe Masongole More by this Author

Kampala International University (KIU) has beaten four other universities to win this year’s inter-university virtual moot court competitions.

KIU, a two time winner of the same contest beat Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU), which emerged second, in the highly competitive finals, to become this year’s champions.

Other universities, which took part in the competition held on Wednesday were Uganda Christian University (UCU), Makerere University and Nkumba University.

Ms Riziki Nambuya, a lecturer of law at IUIU, said the competitions, though tough, were free and fair.

“We emerged second in the concluded 2021 national moot court competition against KIU. We lost to them and the competition was free and fair,” Ms Nambuya said.

According to Ms Nambuya the students who participated in the competition were well-equipped with knowledge on humanitarian international law principles.

“They are exposed fully to the humanitarian international law principles and they can compete at all African levels,” she said.

A moot court is a law school activity and competition during which students participate in the preparation and arguing of cases in front of judges.

The main objective of the contest is to inspire students to train in legal writing, arguing of cases in courts of law, professional conduct, citation of authorities and their demeanor while arguing cases in preparation of court proceedings.

However, Mr Abdul Sebayiga, one of the IUIU law students, attributed their loss to poor network and other technical errors associated with computer generated events.

“We would have won but during the rejoinder, we were not audible and clear and this was an obstacle to our success. If it was physical, we would have won," he said.

Justice Elizabeth Nahamya, advised law students to do more research on international conflicts. “For your research, I will invite you to read more about international conflicts and to always refer court cases to such literature,” Justice Nahamya said.