Korea announces Shs1.7b sponsorship for 100 Ugandan students

By  Tom Brian Angurini

The government of South Korea through their development arm in Uganda Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has announced a $500,000 approximately (about Shs1.7b) education sponsorship budget for 100 Ugandans to study in South Korean universities next year, up from $ 400,000 (about Shs 1.4b).

