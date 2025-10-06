Korea scholarship alumni tip students on career choices

By confession Deogratius Bbosa should have stopped in Senior Four. Because his parents couldn’t afford his school fees beyond that level. But fate had prepared a route to his dream vocation—engineering. Korean missionaries in Uganda gave him a bursary for his A-Level but the beneficiary schools did not offer sciences. He ended up studying History, Economics and Geography at Wits College, Namulanda. “I had no interest at all in arts,” Bbosa told an attentive class at Mulago High School during a career guidance session by the Global Korea Scholarship (GKS) alumni recently. GKS, rated as one of the most prestigious fully-funded scholarships in the world, it is a tool that enhances international education exchange and mutual friendship between Korea and different countries.

After A-Level, Bbosa’s academic future looked bleak. But while working with the same Korean missionaries, he got a certificate in computer applications at Makerere University. Through the missionaries, another Korean church offered scholarships and Bbosa was one of the beneficiaries. He studied a diploma in Information Technology at Uganda Institute of Information and Communications Technology in Nakawa. That diploma was a stepping stone in his pursuit of further engineering studies.

Fast forward, a visiting professor selected him for a scholarship at Chonnam National University. “But impressing the university without Maths and Physics was pretty hard,” Bbosa remembers. Yet his biggest barrier in Gwangju was language. He was one of only two black students in the engineering class. And all classes in his course were in only Korean. “I had studied the Korean language for six months. It wasn’t enough for me to grasp stuff,” Bbosa said, whose course lasted from 2011 and 2016. He pleaded for an alternative but the professor’s response was plain and simple: “English? No.” Now Bbosa ha to fit in.

Commitment

Bbosa said only faith and commitment helped him overcome the hurdles and score his goals. “From the very start, I knew I wanted to do sciences and engineering even after doing Arts at A-Level,” said Bbosa, the head of IT at the Africa Institute of Music in Lubowa. He said some students quit engineering for business courses which were taught in Korean and English. “I almost fell into that temptation because honestly, I hadn’t grasped Korean to the required level. But, I persevered and succeeded because I knew what I wanted. “Why I am I telling you all this? Know what you want, stick to it,” Bbosa said, his closing remarks met with applause from the teenagers who come from equally humble backgrounds. “It was by God’s Grace that I got these opportunities, even though it was through a long route.”

How to get there

Derrick Murungi, a Senior Six student studying Physics, Art and Mathematics, asked whether all the courses on the scholarship scheme are engineering courses.

Perhaps he was asking on behalf of his colleagues like Sophia Nantongo, who already has a certificate in computer applications but dreams of advancing in IT.

“No, there’s a variety of courses,” Isaiah Masiga, the GKS Alumni chairman, clarified by mentioning some Ugandans who studied nuclear physics in Korea.

From 2009 to 2014, Masiga studied a Master’s in International Development at Korea University. He understands Bbosa’s predicament but allayed the students’ fears by revealing that some universities mix English and Korean.

Muhammad Wandera, a Senior Six student doing Physics, Economics and Maths, wanted to know the basic requirements for application. Seunghee Yi, who was on his last field assignment as in-charge of cultural and corporate affairs at the Korean Embassy in Uganda, emphasised that sciences are a priority. A postgraduate applicant needs to have First class degree or Second class upper while undergraduates need a first grade or a good second grade. Steven Mugera, who studied global studies and social sciences at Pusan National University from 2013 and 2017, added that self-introduction, study plan, sports certificate and recommendation are key in one’s application. The project coordinator with Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) is also proud of how his fluency in Korean language has opened for him countless doors.

Pre-empting cultural shock

Rashid Mutyaba, a History and Religious Studies teacher, who attended the career guidance class, asked about xenophobia and culture shocks Ugandan students may encounter in Korea. “Can I find God in Korea? He asked, further alluding to religious freedoms. “Are there mosques and churches for the major religious denominations because we usually hear Buddha in Korea and most Asian countries?” Masiga assured him there are many mosques and churches in Korea. “The Global Korean Scholarship isn’t just for Ugandan students. It’s for all countries. You will find students from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Europe, America, and the environment allows them to express their religious freedoms.” Just last year, the scholarship admitted 2200 students from 142 countries including United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and USA.

About 51 percent of the Korean population identifies with no religion. But Christianity forms 31 percent while the Muslim population is about 200,000 with about 80 percent foreigners, according to the Korea Muslim Federation. The Muslim community is more concentrated in Seoul and Busan. Regarding xenophobia—the hatred for foreigners—Masiga recalled the days he studied in Korea in 2009. “By then there were very few blacks in Korea and the Korean people knew little about Africa. In fact, most thought Africa was one country. Others knew only about Kenya and South Africa. “So, you couldn’t blame them if they found your colour strange. Just like we looked at bazungu with a strange eye when we were children.

Unique opportunity

The cohort comprised the best two students in each class, except Senior Four which had four representatives. “We share our experiences and offer this guidance to help the students focus on their education and show them the opportunities available in the GKS programme before they choose which one to try,” Masiga told us. Moses Katende, the director of studies, lauded the initiative as a unique opportunity. “This is the first of the many engagements that links our students to scholarships moreover global scholarships,” Katende said.

He said the programme boosted the ghetto children’s ambition for greater things and enlightened them about making informed career choices earlier. “I only pray that the entry standards are considerate of the unique challenges our underprivileged learners face.” Those challenges include inadequate resources, distractions, among others. “If a child from Mulago High School scores 17 points, he is as good as the one in elite schools who scored 20. So, we pray that the criteria considers that.” Masiga cited the possibility of participating in various online Korean educational programmes at Makerere University. Plus the Korean corner at Makerere, where Ugandans learn basic to advanced Korean language.