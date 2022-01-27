Learners speak out on school experience after reopening 

Two weeks into the reopening of schools, learners have expressed challenges as they readjust to the school cycle following a pandemic-induced two-year lockdown.

President Museveni announced the closure of learning institutions in March 2020, affecting about 15 million learners.

Consequently, a number of learners got involved in menial jobs, while others lost track of school routine and its demands.

Julius Ssekyanzi, a student at Luzira Secondary School, says he is now polishing up his skills in English after the prolonged lockdown compromised them. Ssekyanzi, who along with his brother spent the lockdown at a washing bay in Kitintale, says they only communicated in Luganda.

Richard Kawuma, a Senior Five student at Broadway High School, says he gained experience during the lockdown as opposed to the theoretical approaches of school. Kavuma, who started a snacks business, is now struggling to balance academics and work.

He says he finds school uncomfortable and can hardly concentrate because he is always thinking about the business.

Alex Nsubugu, a Senior Three student in the same school, says he is still struggling to adapt to the routine. He worked with his father at a garage, where he gained practical skills.

Viola Nasanga, a Senior Three student at Mackay High School, Nateete, she is more excited to be at school than home.

“I have had plenty of time and fun during the second lockdown. It is now best that I concentrate on my studies and achieve my goal of becoming a successful woman,” she said.

Mary Kituyu and Grace Nabwire—Primary six pupils at Bubutu Primary School in Namisindwa—say they face difficulty in their studies after being automatically promoted to a higher class.

“We are also finding difficulties in understanding the new topics,” they confessed.

The duo also vend vegetables and they find it hard to juggle it with academics.