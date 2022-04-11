Leave fees structure to school owners - Kitezala

Swaibu Kitezala is the new chairperson of private school owners in Jinja District. Kitezala comes in at a time when the education sector is only recovering after a two year closure that was caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

What exactly are your roles in this new position?

Our objective is to act collectively as owners of private institutions, to speak with one voice, to negotiate on behalf of the private education institutions with the government to protect the interests of owners of private education institutions in Jinja and to protect the customers or clients who consume the education services in private institutions in Jinja so that they get the required quality and expected standards in the education service provision.

Going forward, what are your priorities?

We are putting rules and regulations, drafting a constitution, constituting the management structures and then identifying the core activities that we are going to work on at the start.

How do you intend to address the challenges facing private schools in the Sub-region?

That is why we have this association. The association is going to collectively negotiate; you know, united we stand and divided we fall; so when we speak as one voice, we shall be a group and can share ideas, resources, techniques, technology and many other things and once we share them what would be a big problem becomes lighter.

What does it take to successfully run a private school in Uganda?

A private school is quite challenging. The conditions for starting one are many; first, you must be registered with the Ministry of Education and Sports and there are minimum standards for a school to be called one are quite high.

Originally it was easy to start a school because one would just rent the premises, have a few desks and run a school, but there are so many things that must be in place before a school is granted a license and eventually registration certificate, These include land title, permanent building, spacious compound, sports facilities, national patriotism structures, flag posts and many others.

Only private schools in urban centres seem to be doing well; what can be done to improve the performance of private schools in rural areas?

The difference between rural and urban are income disparities where the economic activities are mainly centered in urban centres and a few economic activities in rural settings; so an income gap between the urban and rural and that is what creates the gap.

But the government can come in, especially in the rural-based schools, because they may require subsidies while urban schools may not require a lot of subsidies.

Private schools increase fees as they wish, does this practice concern you?

The government liberalized the economy and the whole economy means the education sector is part of it. It is a question of willing buyer and willing seller, and you see the fees are paid according to affordability; so, different people can afford different fee structures.