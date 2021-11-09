Let’s start planning for school reopening now, experts

As the reopening of schools after their closure for two years due to Covid-19 nears, experts have called upon for immediate preparations if the reopening is to be meaningful in January next year.

By  Anthony Wesaka

As the reopening of schools after their closure for two years due to Covid-19 nears, experts have called upon for immediate preparations if the reopening is to be meaningful in January next year.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.