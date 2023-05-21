Prime

LIST: Kitende, Budo top Makerere govt list 

Makerere University Business School students dance during their graduation ceremony at Makerere University main campus in Kampala on May 26 last year. Makerere has admitted 1,474 students on government sponsorship for the 2023/2024 academic year. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI. 

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • The government annually sponsors 4,000 students who are admitted in all public universities in the country. 

Traditional powerhouses, including St Mary’s SS Kitende, King’s College Budo and Uganda Martyrs Namugongo, have topped Makerere University government sponsorship list that was released on Friday.
According to the list, Makerere University has admitted 1,474 students for the 2023/2024 academic year. 
Of these, 778 are female and 696 are male.

According to the list, St Mary’s SS Kitende takes the lion share with 133 students. It is followed by Uganda Martyrs SS Namugongo (62), Kings College Budo (52), Mengo SS (36), Gayaza High School (32) and Mary Hill High School (31).
Other schools with more than 20 students admitted to the ivory tower include Our Lady of Africa SS Namilyango, Seeta High School, Iganga SS, Ntare SS, St Joseph SS Naggalama, Nabisunsa, Mandela SS Hoima, St Andrea Kaahwa’s College, and Mt St Mary’s Namagunga.
When contacted yesterday, Prof Buyinza Mukadasi, Makerere University’s academic registrar, said the government sponsorship is based on the automated performance-based system criteria. He added that the process was very competitive given the better performance of students who sat for the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education in 2022.

“For some time, we have been using a computerised system which is automated and it picks the best students. You cannot determine who will appear,” Prof Mukadasi said in a telephone interview yesterday.
The government annually sponsors 4,000 students who are admitted in all public universities in the country. Makerere, the country’s premier university, takes the lion share. This year, the ivory tower has admitted 1,474 students, leaving the other nine public universities to take up the remaining 2,526 students.
Makerere will still admit more students under the private scheme, with the deadline set at May 31.
 


MAK and MUBS NATIONAL MERIT LIST 2023-2024

School                                                              Student                    %age


St Mary's SS  Kitende                                  133                           9.0%
Uganda Martyrs S.S, Namugongo             62                                 4.2%
King's College, Budo                                    52                             3.5%
Mengo Secondary School                         36                                   2.4%
Gayaza High School                                      32                           2.2%
Maryhill High School                                   31                                2.1%
Mengo Secondary School Annex                29                         2.0%
Ntare School                                                 28                         1.9%
St.Joseph's S S, Naggalama     28    1.9%
Seeta High School-Mukono     25    1.7%
Iganga Secondary School     23    1.6%
Mt.St.Mary's, Namagunga     22    1.5%
Mandela S S, Hoima     21    1.4%
Our Lady of Africa SS Namilyango     21    1.4%
Nabisunsa Girls' School     20    1.4%
St.Andrea Kahwa's Col., Hoima     20    1.4%
Buloba Royal College     19    1.3%
Gombe Secondary School     19    1.3%
Seeta High School     19    1.3%
Citizen's Secondary School     18    1.2%
St Mary's College, Kisubi     17    1.2%
St. Mark's SS Namagoma     17    1.2%
St.Mary's College, Lugazi     17    1.2%
Immaculate Heart Girls School     16    1.1%
Trinity College, Nabbingo     15    1.0%
Bweranyangi Girls' School     14    0.9%
St Henry's College, Kitovu     14    0.9%
Merryland  High School     13    0.9%
Naalya Sec. School ,Kampala     13    0.9%
Seeta H/S Green Campus, Mukono     13    0.9%
Bp Cyprian Kihangire Ss Luzira     12    0.8%
Kibuli Secondary School     12    0.8%
Lubiri Secondary School     12    0.8%
Ndejje Secondary School     11    0.7%
St. Lawrence S.S, Ssonde     11    0.7%
God's Way High School, Maganjo     10    0.7%
Kawempe Muslim SS     10    0.7%
St.Mary's SS Kitende (Annex)     10    0.7%
Jinja Progressive Annex     9    0.6%
Kisozi High School     9    0.6%
Masaka Secondary School     9    0.6%
Seroma Christian High School     9    0.6%
Buddo Sec. School     8    0.5%
Central College, Mityana     8    0.5%
St.Mary's College, Rushoroza     8    0.5%
Kabale Brainstorm High School     7    0.5%
Namirembe Hillside S.S.     7    0.5%
Seeta High School - A' Level Campus     7    0.5%
St. Juliana High School -Gaya Annex     7    0.5%
St.Elizabeth Sec.Sch. Nkoowe     7    0.5%
Cornerstone Leadership Academy     6    0.4%
Light Academy Secondary School     6    0.4%
Light Secondary School, Nyabubare     6    0.4%
Makerere College School     6    0.4%
Mityana Modern SS     6    0.4%
Ntungamo Girls' High School     6    0.4%
St Joseph Of Nazareth High School     6    0.4%
St.Mary's Voc Sch, Kyamuhunga     6    0.4%
Fort-Portal SS     5    0.3%
Green Light Islamic S.S     5    0.3%
Kiira College, Butiki     5    0.3%
Mbale Secondary School     5    0.3%
Mbale Secondary School - Annex     5    0.3%
Mbogo Mixed Sec School     5    0.3%
Migadde College, Bombo     5    0.3%
St. John's College Mpigi     5    0.3%
St.Joseph's Girls, Nsambya     5    0.3%
St.Peter's S S, Nsambya     5    0.3%
Tororo Girls' School     5    0.3%
Wampewo Ntake Sec. School     5    0.3%
Amus College School     4    0.3%
 

Bright College Nawanende     4    0.3%
Bugema Adventist College, K'la     4    0.3%
Gayaza Road Secondary School     4    0.3%
Kabale Trinity College     4    0.3%
Kajjansi Progressive S.S     4    0.3%
Kinoni High School     4    0.3%
Kitende SS     4    0.3%
Kyambogo College School     4    0.3%
Mt. St. Henry's High School     4    0.3%
Namilyango College     4    0.3%
Our Lady of Africa Secondary School     4    0.3%
Standard College Ntungamo     4    0.3%
Alliance Secondary School     3    0.2%
Blessed Sacrement SS  Kimaanya     3    0.2%
Brilliant High Sch. Kawempe     3    0.2%
Bugisu High School     3    0.2%
Buloba High School     3    0.2%
Cornerstone Leadership Academy, Matugga     3    0.2%
Exodus College School, Mmende     3    0.2%
Kinaawa High School, Kawempe     3    0.2%
Kisoro Vision     3    0.2%
Kololo Secondary School     3    0.2%
Lowell Girls' School     3    0.2%
Lubiri High School     3    0.2%
Lukwanga Secondary School     3    0.2%
Madinah Islamic Ss, Nsangi     3    0.2%
Makindye Secondary School     3    0.2%
Naalya SSS     3    0.2%
Naggalama Senior Secondary School     3    0.2%
Ntungamo High School     3    0.2%
Plus Two High School     3    0.2%
Rines Secondary School     3    0.2%
St. Gracious S.S. Lira     3    0.2%
St.Lucia Hill School     3    0.2%
St.Noa's Girls Sec.Sch.     3    0.2%
 

Wakatayi SS     3    0.2%
Wakiso Muslim Secondary School     3    0.2%
West Ville     3    0.2%
Alliance High School, Nansana     2    0.1%
Bilal Islamic Sec. School, Bwaise     2    0.1%
Broadway High School Kampala     2    0.1%
Bugili Secondary School     2    0.1%
Dr. Obote College, Boroboro     2    0.1%
Entebbe  Secondary School     2    0.1%
Greenhill Academy, Kampala     2    0.1%
Hilton High School     2    0.1%
Janan S.S     2    0.1%
Jinja  Secondary School     2    0.1%
Kabowa High School     2    0.1%
Kakungulu Mem. Sch., Kampala     2    0.1%
Kasubi S.S.     2    0.1%
Kawempe Royal College, Bulaga     2    0.1%
Kibingo Girls Sec. School     2    0.1%
Kinaawa High School, Mugongo     2    0.1%
King Solomon's College     2    0.1%
Kyadondo SS     2    0.1%
London Col. St.Lawrence Maya     2    0.1%
Luweero  Secondary School     2    0.1%
Mariam High School, Kampala     2    0.1%
Mbarara High School     2    0.1%
Mbogo High School     2    0.1%
Mother Kevin College, Mabira     2    0.1%
Mugwanya Summit College     2    0.1%
Mumsa High School, Mityana     2    0.1%
Munta Royal College     2    0.1%
Muntuyera High School, Kitunga     2    0.1%
Naalya SS - Lugazi     2    0.1%
Namiryango SS     2    0.1%
Royal Giant HS     2    0.1%
Rubaga Girls' School     2    0.1%
Sacred Heart SS, Mushanga     2    0.1%
Sseke Senior Sec. School     2    0.1%
St Mary's SS, Sanje     2    0.1%
St. Andrew Kaggwa Gombe H/S  Kawaala     2    0.1%
St. Benard's Secondary School  Kiswera     2    0.1%
St. Jude's Secondary School, Katende     2    0.1%
St.Joseph's Voc. Sch., Mbarara     2    0.1%
St.Maria Goretti S.S, Katende     2    0.1%
St.Michael High School     2    0.1%
Standard High School, Kampala     2    0.1%
Vienna College, Namugongo     2    0.1%
Airforce S.S, Entebbe     1    0.1%
Aisha Girls High Sch., Mbarara     1    0.1%
Amanang Sec. School     1    0.1%
Atlas High School     1    0.1%
Awelo Secondary School     1    0.1%
Badru Kakungulu SS, Kyazanga     1    0.1%
Boni  Consilli   Girls     1    0.1%
Boston High School     1    0.1%
Budini Secondary School     1    0.1%
Bugamba Secondary School     1    0.1%
Bulo Parents SS     1    0.1%
Buryansungwe SS     1    0.1%
Busalamu Sec. School     1    0.1%
Busia Trust SS     1    0.1%
Busiika Muslim Senior Secondary School     1    0.1%
Busoga College, Mwiri     1    0.1%
Buswale Sec. School     1    0.1%
Butawuka Magezi Ntake SS,Mpigi     1    0.1%
Bwera S.S.     1    0.1%
Bwijanga Secondary School     1    0.1%
Bwongyera Girls' Sec. School     1    0.1%
Central College School Nateete     1    0.1%
Christ The King Girls  S.S     1    0.1%
Christ The King Sec. School     1    0.1%
Cleverland High School     1    0.1%
 

Crane High School     1    0.1%
Emirate College School, Kakiri     1    0.1%
Excel High, Kabale     1    0.1%
Forest Hill College     1    0.1%
Fortune SS     1    0.1%
Global  H.S     1    0.1%
Global Harvest Secondary School     1    0.1%
God Mark  High School     1    0.1%
Godcares High School     1    0.1%
Hawa Sec. School, Kampala     1    0.1%
High Light S.S     1    0.1%
Highway Sec. School, Kiganda     1    0.1%
Holy Cross Lake View Sec. School, Jinja     1    0.1%
Hopeful Future SS, Kayunga     1    0.1%
Ibanda Progressive S.S     1    0.1%
Ibanda Secondary School     1    0.1%
Iganga High School     1    0.1%
Iganga Parent SS     1    0.1%
Ijumo Progressive Sec. School     1    0.1%
Imperial Secondary School, Ibanda     1    0.1%
International School of  Uganda     1    0.1%
Jeressar High School     1    0.1%
Jinja Progressive SS     1    0.1%
Kabojja International Schools     1    0.1%
Kabukunge Muslim Sec. School     1    0.1%
Kakoola High School     1    0.1%
Kalinabiri Sec. School     1    0.1%
Kampala High School     1    0.1%
Kapeka SS     1    0.1%
Kasana Secondary School     1    0.1%
Kasenyi Secondary School     1    0.1%
Kashenshero Girls' S S     1    0.1%
Kaswabuli S.S.S     1    0.1%
Kawanda S.S     1    0.1%
Kayenje SS     1    0.1%
Kichwamba High School     1    0.1%
Kidera Secondary School     1    0.1%
Kigumba Intensive S.S     1    0.1%
Kinoni Intergrated S.S     1    0.1%
Kireka High School     1    0.1%
Kisowera SS     1    0.1%
Kisubi Mapeera S S     1    0.1%
Kitagata High School     1    0.1%
Kitala S.S.S     1    0.1%
Kitante Hill School     1    0.1%
Kitebi S.S     1    0.1%
Kololo High School     1    0.1%
Kyotera Parents Sch.     1    0.1%
Lakeside  Secondary School  Masese     1    0.1%
Luzira S.S.S.     1    0.1%
Mackay Memorial School, Natete     1    0.1%
Mahyoro Secondary School     1    0.1%
Makerere Modern S.S     1    0.1%
Makerere Secondary School     1    0.1%
Masaka Secondary School, Annex     1    0.1%
Mbarara Army Bording Ss     1    0.1%
Mbogo College School     1    0.1%
Mehta Secondary School     1    0.1%
Micu Sec. School     1    0.1%
Midland High School     1    0.1%
Mita College Kawempe     1    0.1%
Mityana Standard Sec.Sch.     1    0.1%
Mpanga Secondary School     1    0.1%
Mt. St. Mary's High School - Kammengo     1    0.1%
Mulusa Academy, Luwero     1    0.1%
Nakawa  Union  Vision  SS    1    0.1%
Namungoona High School     1    0.1%
Nansana Education Centre     1    0.1%
Natete Muslim High School     1    0.1%
Ngando S.S.     1    0.1%
Ngoma  S.S     1    0.1%
Ngora High School     1    0.1%


Nile High School     1    0.1%
Notre Dame Academy     1    0.1%
Nyabubare Secondary School     1    0.1%
Old Kampala Secondary School     1    0.1%
Our Lady of Good Counsel     1    0.1%
Pal And Lisa SS, Kampala     1    0.1%
Passion Christian High School     1    0.1%
Pope Johnpaul Ii  High School     1    0.1%
Pope Paul VI SS, Anaka     1    0.1%
Premier Secondary School, Hoima     1    0.1%
Sam Iga Mem. Col. Kampala     1    0.1%
Saviour High School     1    0.1%
Shepherd High School     1    0.1%
St Henry's Girls SS Buyege     1    0.1%
St Joseph's Seminary, Nyenga     1    0.1%
St Kizito High Sch., Namugongo     1    0.1%
St. Agnes Girls Secondary School     1    0.1%
St. Barnabas College Migadde     1    0.1%
St. Catherine Girls Sch, Kazo     1    0.1%
St. Charles Lwanga Int. SS, Kakiri     1    0.1%
St. Charles Lwanga Seminary     1    0.1%
St. Henry's College Mbalwa     1    0.1%
St. James Biina Hall, Luzira     1    0.1%
St. James S.S     1    0.1%
St. John Paul Ii College, Gulu     1    0.1%
St. John's Sec. Sch, Muduuma     1    0.1%
St. Jude  Secondary School Masaka     1    0.1%
St. Julian High School     1    0.1%
St. Julian High School - Seeta     1    0.1%
St. Kalema S.S  Villa Marria     1    0.1%
St. Kirigwajjo SS, Karuguuza     1    0.1%
St. Kizito Sec.Sch., Kabowa     1    0.1%
St. Paul's Ss, Mbulamuti     1    0.1%
St. Pontiano Ngondwe Ss.     1    0.1%
St.Adolf High School  Katoosa     1    0.1%
St.Adrian Seminary Rubanda     1    0.1%
St.Anne's SS, Kihani-Ibanda     1    0.1%
St.Balikudembe S.S.S. Kisoga     1    0.1%
St.Charles Lwanga Hs,Kashekuro     1    0.1%
St.Charles Lwanga S.S., Kasasa     1    0.1%
St.Gonzaga Secondary School     1    0.1%
St.John's SS, Mukono     1    0.1%
St.Michael Secondary School, Amen     1    0.1%
St.Paul's Seminary, Kabale     1    0.1%
St.Peter's SS, Naalya     1    0.1%
St.Pius Ss, Kiziba     1    0.1%
St.Stephen SS, Mukono     1    0.1%
St.Thereza's Girls' Ss,Bwanda     1    0.1%
Standaer College SS, Nsangi     1    0.1%
Stella Maris College, Nsube     1    0.1%
Summayya Girls S.S, Nsangi     1    0.1%
Tororo Progressive Sec. School     1    0.1%
Trinity   Catholic  High School     1    0.1%
Trinity High School, Masajja     1    0.1%
Uganda Martyrs Vocational SS     1    0.1%
Uphill College, Kigoma     1    0.1%
Valley College SS, Bushenyi     1    0.1%
Viva College School     1    0.1%
Wanyange Girls  School     1    0.1%
Wellstar Bright SS, Kireka     1    0.1%
Western College,Mbarara     1    0.1%
Wiggins Secondary School, Kumi     1    0.1%
Wobulenzi High School     1    0.1%
Total    1,474    100.0%
 




