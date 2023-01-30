Lockdown e-learners beat odds, shine in PLE

Schools that enrolled their students for e-learning when the government closed down schools to contain the spread of Covid-19 in 2020 say they have no regrets for the option, which has yielded them positive results.

Some of the schools that this publication spoke to yesterday reported that the students, who continued learning using online syllabus, passed with flying colours and the schools are considering integrating e-learning to physical classes.

“We had two cohorts sitting for P7. We had 97 candidates in total. They included those who were enrolled for e-learning from P.5 and we kept promoting them to P7. These were 45 and our best candidates with aggregate 4 came from these. A total of 35 got Division One and 10 Division Two,” Mr Rukundo Moses, the headmaster of St Agnes Junior School Kisugu, said.

Mr James Male, the project manager for Prime Learn, an App that teachers from Victorious Mutundwe Primary School developed during the lockdown to continue teaching the students, said three schools applied to use the app.

The schools include Makindye Junior School, which had 90 candidates, 71 getting first grade and 19 second grade. Victoria Mutundwe Primary School had 120 candidates. A total of 99 in Division One and 31 in Division Two. Golden Junior School had 25 candidates and they all passed in Division One.

Ms Daphine Kato, the head teacher of Kampala Parents School, said of the 410 candidates they registered, most of them were in P.5 when the lockdown started in 2020.

She added that they enrolled them for e-learning and kept promoting them and when they sat PLE, 291 passed in Division One while 119 in Division Two.

Mr Geofrey Tushabe, the head teacher of Kampala Quality Primary School, said of the 184 students that they enrolled, 177 passed in First Grade and only 52 in Second Grade.