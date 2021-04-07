Luweero bishop tips students on career goals

By Dan Wandera More by this Author

While learners pursue success as the end result of each academic stage, the secret of success can never be de-linked from hard work and trust in God.

Luweero Diocesan Bishop Eridard Nsubuga Kironde advises learners preparing for final exams at every stage to desist from evil habits that include cheating but believe in their respective hard work and trust in God for successful careers after excelling at the different learning stages.

“We are dedicating you into the Lord’s hands as you prepare for the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education exams but success is for those that have planned, read books and put their trust in God without thinking about evil practices as means of achieving success. A well prepared student will always succeed,” Bishop Nsubuga advised the 250 Candidates of Luweero Secondary school at their dedication service held at St Mark Cathedral in Luweero Town Council, Luweero District on Wednesday.

"The fact that you have studied and have had the opportunity to be groomed in a school with a rich Christian background should be an added advantage. The secret behind all the successful characters in the bible was their hard work and total trust in God. You need to stay focused and stick to the career goals that you have set as individuals," he said.

The Uganda Advanced Level Exams are scheduled to start on April 12, 2020. A total of 256 students will sit the UACE exams at Luweero Secondary, Mr Wilson Nsubuga the School head teacher revealed at the dedication service on Wednesday.