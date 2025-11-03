Makerere to introduce AI-driven learning

Makerere University has partnered with Astria Learning, a global education technology company, to establish an artificial intelligence-powered eCampus aimed at expanding postgraduate learning opportunities across Africa.

The partnership was sealed last week through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two institutions.

Speaking after the signing, Dr Jeff Bordes, the chief executive officer of Astria Learning, said they chose Makerere University because of its status as one of Africa’s premier institutions capable of leveraging artificial intelligence to widen access to quality postgraduate education at a lower cost.

“Education is Africa’s inheritance — the most powerful bridge between potential and prosperity. When we combine intelligence with intention, we ignite transformation,” Dr Bordes said.

“The AI eCampus will ensure that the next generation of African thinkers, researchers, and leaders are not waiting for opportunity; they are creating it,” he added.

Dr. Bordes explained that the AI eCampus will help reduce education costs by allowing professionals to study remotely without leaving their jobs.

“Students will no longer need to travel for lectures. We have virtual laboratories for complex courses and technology that enables access to professors from world-class universities such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. This also allows lecturers to reach many students simultaneously,” he said.

Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, the Makerere University Vice Chancellor, who signed the MoU on behalf of the institution, said the initiative aligns with their commitment to innovation.

“Emerging challenges demand that we start asking new questions and leverage artificial intelligence to emancipate Africans from climate change, poverty, food insecurity, and unemployment,” Prof Nawangwe said.