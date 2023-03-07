Mandela SS' best struggled with fees

David Oola, who scored 20 points in HED/ICT at Mandela Secondary School in Hoima District, struggled to raise school fees through his education.

Oola says his parents, who are peasant farmers, struggled to pay for his school fees and other associated costs.

He says the matter became worse with the Uneb fees.

“I am grateful that God has enabled me to excel,” the 22-year-old says.

Career plan

Oola, who is helping his parents in farming during his vacation, wishes to be enrolled at Makerere University for a Bachelor of Laws.

“I want to help the poor to access justice,” he says.

He is a son to Mr Milton Otema and Ms Anna Kyomukama.

Collin Wamani targets engineering

Collin Wamani, who scored 20 points in PCM/ICT at Mandela SS, Hoima, wants to become an engineer.

The 20-year-old says he wants to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering at Makerere University in order contribute towards the improvement of infrastructure in the country.

Collins Wamani. PHOTO/HANDOUT

His father passed away but says his mother, Ms .Asiimwe Bernadette, has been an inspiration to him. He also thanks his guardian, Rev Fr Emmanuel Kwezi, for supporting him in his academics.