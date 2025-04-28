Mbale SS to launch Shs4b Science hub

Mbale Secondary School is set to break ground on a Shs4 billion science and technology hub as it marks 75 years of academic distinction. The project, a cornerstone of the school’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations, signals a bold leap into the future of science, technology, and innovation in Uganda’s education sector. The groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for June 14, is expected to draw dignitaries including President Yoweri Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni, who serves as Minister of Education and Sports. The event will bring together government officials, alumni, students, and education stakeholders in recognition of Mbale SS enduring contribution to national development. Founded in 1949, Mbale SS has steadily evolved into one of the country’s most respected academic institutions. Known for producing top-tier professionals in medicine, engineering, public administration, and scientific research, the school has become a cornerstone of excellence in Eastern Uganda.

School head teacher Mr Moses Buyera describes the new science and technology hub as a “strategic investment” in practical education. The facility will house fully equipped physics, chemistry, and biology laboratories, a robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) centre, a research and innovation space, and a modern computer lab with high-speed internet to support programming and research. “This hub will offer students real-world experience, enabling them to develop solutions for the challenges of the 21st century,” said Mr Buyera. “It is our contribution to national progress through STEM education.”

A bold leap for Stem education

The initiative aligns with Uganda’s growing emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) as tools for socio-economic transformation. With government support, alumni contributions, and private sector partnerships, the school is confident the Shs4 billion goal will be achieved. “This science hub will not only serve Mbale SS—it will uplift the entire region,” said Mr Buyera, who has led the school through a period of transformation, including the adoption of ICT in classrooms and the integration of modern teaching tools. A major highlight of the early Diamond Jubilee events has been the unveiling of a brand-new school bus, bought through parents’ contributions to enhance transport for study tours and extracurricular activities. “Our community has stepped up in a big way,” said Mr Buyera. “Beyond the money, we are building lasting networks to support this dream.”

A vision rooted in legacy

The school’s transformation over the years is nothing short of inspiring. Originally established to serve the Indian community in Mbale, the school started in 1949 at the site of present-day North Road Primary School. It relocated to its current campus on Pallisa Road in 1954. In its early years, the staff was predominantly Indian, and the first head teacher was Aluni Buze. Over time, the school opened its doors to African students and gradually transitioned into a public institution, now boasting a student population of 5,300 and a staff of 293. Throughout its 75-year history, Mbale SS has produced prominent Ugandans such as Prof George Barnabas Kirya, a renowned physician and the school’s first Black headprefect, Dr Jane Egau Okou, under secretary at the Ministry of Education and Sports, Mr Alfred Masikye Namoah, former academic registrar of Makerere University, Dr John Garang, former leader of Southern Sudan, and Mr Moses Musingo, assistant commissioner in the Ministry of Education. Mbale SS continues to excel academically. In 2019, it was ranked second in Uganda for public university admissions in medicine—only behind St. Mary’s Kitende. It was also the only upcountry government-run day school in the top rankings. “We admit students from across the country, many from humble backgrounds. Every year, we send about 50 students to university on government sponsorships,” Mr Buyera noted.

Reviving the giant of the East

Old Students Association chairperson Uthman Mugoya is spearheading alumni involvement in the celebrations and the Science Hub project. Under his leadership, the Mbale Secondary School Old Students Association (MOSA) has launched aggressive fundraising efforts, including dinners in Mbale and Kampala cities. “Mbale SS has always been a giant in the East, and now we want it to stand tall on the national stage,” said Mr Mugoya. “This science hub will be a game-changer for thousands of learners.” He added that the hub will also include an innovation centre, the first of its kind in Eastern Uganda. It will be a home for young minds working on projects in medicine, engineering, artificial intelligence, and software development. “There are many bright young innovators here who simply lack the space, mentorship, or tools to make their dreams real. We are going to change that,” Mugoya said.



Building for the future

Mugoya highlighted that the innovation centre will serve as a multi-purpose space for research, practical experiments, and collaborative development. It is envisioned as a national resource, not just a school facility. “This is more than a school project—it is a national development tool. We call upon government agencies such as Uganda Communications Commission, the private sector and development partners to support this initiative,” he said. To widen engagement, the school has lined up a range of community outreach activities: charity marathons, medical camps, a blood donation drive, zebra crossing repainting, and city cleanups. These events are meant to bring the school closer to the community while raising awareness and funds for the science hub.

Innovation meets tradition

Mbale SS has long been known for its commitment to innovation in education. It was the first school in Uganda to introduce smart classrooms and ICT-integrated teaching. Teachers use projectors and digital content to enhance lessons in subjects such as biology and physics. Currently, the school has two modern computer labs and is committed to further integrating technology into its curriculum. However, Mr Buyera is quick to point out challenges. Out of 225 teachers, only 109 are on the government payroll—the rest are paid through school funds. Non-teaching staff face similar funding gaps. “To keep standards high, we have to find solutions locally,” he said. “With more support, we can do better.” The school strategic plan includes constructing a 200-bed girls’ hostel to accommodate students who travel long distances. Many girls are turned away each year simply because they have no place of abode. “This is another urgent need. We must provide a safe and conducive learning environment for all,” Buyera said.

Stakeholders rally behind the school

Local leaders and education experts have praised the school efforts. Retired Bishop Samwiri Wabulakha lauded the administration’s focus on heritage and innovation, calling the science hub “a wake-up call” for the region to rely more on self-driven development. Mbale Resident City Commissioner Asumin Nasike praised the school’s discipline and strong leadership. Mbale City mayor Cassim Namugali said the hub would boost the region’s academic standing and infrastructure. Dr Juliet Gimono, a former student, said the investment in science facilities would empower a new generation. “Mbale SS laid my foundation in science and this hub will multiply that opportunity for future learners.”

Celebrating the journey

As the school prepares for the Kampala fundraising dinner on May 25, anticipation is high, a series of activities will be held in Mbale including a charity run and walk, a hike to Wanale Hill, medical camps led by alumni doctors, the launch of the Diamond Jubilee magazine, and a city cleanup. Buyera reflected on the long journey since 1949. “From our early days serving the Indian community to now educating thousands from all backgrounds, we have remained committed to academic excellence.” With consistent top performances in national exams, especially in science combinations such as Physics, Chemistry and Maths in Mbale SS continues to prove that public, day-school education can deliver elite outcomes. “Our students are proof that excellence does not depend on location or luxury. It is about vision, leadership, and hard work,” he said.

Bright future ahead