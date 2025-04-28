Mental health clubs: The game changer in schools

When Joshua Waswa aced his Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), he dreamed of a fresh start in secondary school — one filled with new friendships, growth, and opportunities. But by the time he joined Senior Two at Balibaseka Secondary School in Kakiri, Wakiso District, he was struggling with something few could see: the emotional and psychological weight of exclusion. Waswa lives with physical immobility. Navigating the school compound in a wheelchair, he often found himself met with curious stares, whispered conversations, and a quiet pity that felt heavier than words. He struggled to reach classrooms on time and was frequently left out of group activities — especially those requiring physical movement. “People looked at me like I didn’t belong,” he recalls. “I kept to myself because I feared judgment.” The isolation chipped away at his self-esteem. But things began to shift when he joined the school mental health club in 2024, an initiative supported by SOS Children’s Village in partnership with Mental Health Uganda. It became his haven. “It gave me hope,” Waswa shares. “I met others who were also struggling — not necessarily in the same way as I did, but it helped me realise I was not alone.” Through peer-led sessions, storytelling, and guided activities, the club offered Waswa something school often overlooks: emotional support.

Breaking the silence around mental health

The mental health club Waswa joined is one of many being introduced in schools across Wakiso District and Gulu City. These clubs are part of a broader campaign to normalise mental health conversations in Uganda’s education system — a space long dominated by academic pressure, stigma, and silence. Martha Nankabirwa, a mental health administrator involved in the campaign, said the idea is simple but powerful: create safe spaces in schools where students can freely express their emotional struggles without fear of judgment. “Mental health isn’t madness,” she says. “Everyone can be affected — as long as you have a brain, you can face emotional challenges.” The program targets youth between 13 and 19 years old and focuses on building awareness, providing psychosocial support, and reducing stigma through creative activities like poetry, debates, and drama.

National problem, often ignored

The need for such programmes is urgent. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about one in seven adolescents globally suffer from a mental health condition. Yet, most cases remain undiagnosed and untreated — especially in sub-Saharan Africa. In Uganda, factors such as poverty, academic stress, childhood abuse, displacement, and peer pressure contribute to widespread mental health challenges. In Gulu City, youth continue to suffer the psychological aftermath of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) war. A 2016 New Humanitarian report highlighted the prevalence of trauma, homelessness, and substance abuse among youth, many of whom dropped out of school and now live on the streets. Even in urban areas such as Wakiso, young people battle emotional challenges behind closed doors — from toxic social media culture to domestic violence. Left untreated, these issues manifest as depression, anxiety, isolation, or in extreme cases, suicidal ideation.

Joshua Waswa has regained his self esteem. PHOTOS/ DAPHINE NAKABIRI

How schools are fighting back

Despite initial resistance, mental health clubs are gradually reshaping attitudes. At first, students feared joining. “They worried they would be labelled as ‘mad’,” said Gilbert Omeda, the youth mental health project coordinator. “Others did not trust the process, fearing they would be judged or misunderstood.” To counter this, the campaign emphasised peer mentorship and creative storytelling. Instead of top-down lectures, it allowed students to lead conversations. Music, dance, debates, and poetry became therapeutic tools — offering both expression and healing. The project has primarily targeted young people between the ages of 13 to 19 years in eight selected secondary schools in two areas, Gulu City and Wakiso District. The youth champions have been key in using different approaches to create awareness such as music, dance, drama, poems, parliament sessions, speeches and debates. Omeda says they realised a gap where many affected youths do not have a platform to express themselves or find support on issues that result in mental health issues. Through the introduction of mental health clubs and campaigns in schools, these acted as safe spaces for dialogue, healing and empowerment to bridge that gap by providing valuable information and support.” Students such as Waswa were trained as peer supporters, equipping them with mental health first-aid knowledge to help others. “I now talk to those who feel left out, just like I did,” Waswa says proudly. “Sharing my story gives others hope.”

Ripple effect on teachers and classrooms

Teachers, too, are beneficiaries. Many discovered that their personal stress and unresolved trauma affected how they interacted with students. “Some of us were harsh, impatient — not because we wanted to be, but because we were carrying our own emotional baggage,” one teacher confessed during a school campaign. After undergoing psychosocial support training, teachers reported more empathy and improved classroom relationships. “I have become more patient,” one teacher shared. “Now I see beyond a student’s mistake and ask what’s going on behind the scenes.”

Student voices louder than ever

The mental health campaign culminated in a student-led “parliament” session where learners tackled real issues: fear of failure, parental pressure, bullying, and even suicidal thoughts. Peter Mugerwa, a Senior Four student, summed it up in a speech that drew standing ovations. “Mental health is about standing with a friend battling anxiety. It is about knowing there is pain behind a smile. We must build a culture where we feel safe to speak out without fear.” Mugerwa further advocated for accessible support systems and proactive measures to prevent mental health crises, urging schools and communities to act decisively.

Sustaining the change