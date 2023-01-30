Monitor’s NiE helps pupils shine in PLE

The administration of Hilltop Nursery and Primary School in Jomayi Nantabulirwa Estate, Mukono District, has attributed their excellent performance in the 2022 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) to Newspapers in Education (NiE), a pull out in Daily Monitor.

In an interview yesterday, Ms Jane Alupo Ekotu, the head teacher, said the standard questions from NiE were very good tools for revision.

“This is a rural school in Mukono where most parents have never heard of the Internet, later on even owning smartphones but they were willing to buy newspapers so that their children would carry out revision,” she said.

According to Ms Alupo, of their 16 candidates - 11 girls and five boys - 15 were in Division One and one was in the third grade

‘Excel in PLE’ study materials are published in Daily Monitor every Wednesday.

Ms Alupo explained that during the Covid-19 lockdown when schools were closed, they would request the parents to buy Daily Monitor newspapers whenever they had the pull out and the students would be given a whole week to research on the answers.

Then they would deliver their answer sheets every Friday at the school and pick another set of question papers.

The head teacher said when the government reopened schools, following the guidelines from the Ministry of Education and Sports, they were able to promote their students to the next class.

Ms Alupo hailed the school director, the late Prof Stephen Emurwon Olupot, for his passion for education and encouraging the learners to always read the NIE pull-out.

She explained that the questions in the pull-out would provoke critical thinking among learners, something she said was appreciated by most teachers in the district.