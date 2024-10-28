Mother Kevin’s legacy lives on 67 years later

The Rev Sr Teresa Kevin Kearney fondly called Mother Kevin was an Irish nun who arrived in Uganda in 1903 and went on to have a far-reaching impact on humanity as her works resulted in the establishment of hospitals, schools, and two religious congregations. The latter are the Franciscan Missionary Sisters of Africa headquartered at Nsambya and the Little Sisters of St Francis of Assisi, headquartered at Nkokonjeru in Buikwe District.

Recently, thousands of believers thronged Nkonkonjeru Catholic Parish in Buikwe District to celebrate Mother Kevin’s 67th death anniversary and pray for her beatification and canonisation as a saint.

At the time of her arrival in Uganda, the country was grappling with widespread illiteracy and everybody believed that the woman’s place was in the kitchen, garden, and bed. However, Mother Kevin found all these perceptions unacceptable and this inspired her to work tirelessly to promote and work towards women empowerment.

She opened schools such as St Joseph’s Girls School Nsambya, St Agnes Girls Primary School Naggalama, Stella Maris Nsuube, Namilyango Junior Boys School, Madela School of the Blind in Soroti, and Nsambya Nursing and Midwifery School, among others.

Girls who joined the school were taught Christianity, Mathematics, sewing, music, and catering, among other important life skills. At first, she faced resistance from parents, but soon, they (parents) realised the importance of the schools and sent their daughters to acquire education and prepare them for the future ahead. Over the years, Mother Kevin’s schools such as Mt St Mary’s College Namagunga have been key in taking women to the peak of academic excellence.

According to Rev Sr Seraphine Amulen, who is also the former head teacher of Mount St Mary’s College Namagunga, celebrating 67 years of Mother Kevin’s death is commemorating 67 years of great education in Uganda.

“It is not a point of praise but a fact that has been proven over time, that Mother Kevin's education institutions have kept Uganda’s education candle burning, and through her intercessions, this candle will always give the best light,” Sr Amulen shared.

Sr Amulen revealed that Mother Kevin also introduced adult literacy where she focused on helping women learn about cooking, tailoring, hygiene, and care for their children and homes. These various institutions have continued to provide services to the vulnerable people of God. Sr Amulen, who is also the Vicaress of the Little Sisters of St Francis shared that Mother Kevin traversed Uganda and rapidly opened one institution after another within a short time. Amulen explains that Mother Kevin opened schools, health centres, orphanages, and homes for the destitute.

“She is a pioneer in initiating unprecedented programs, which no government thought about in her time. She started training institutions in health and education and these have continued to provide services to the people of God,” Sr Seraphine Amulen shares.

Just like Sr Amulen, Dr Micheal Lulume Bayiga, the former area Member of Parliament hailed Mother Kevin as a heroine who dared to travel to Africa, hitherto known as a dark continent, and managed to do so much in the shortest of times.

“Her contribution to the emancipation of the girl child cannot be understated. She believed that women’s education was central to their advancement and this made her establish Primary and secondary schools as well as teacher-training colleges. Her contribution to women’s education in Uganda is legendary,” Bayiga said.

The Rev Sr Ritah Christine Nakitende, the Mother General of the Little Sisters of St Francis presents a portrait of Mother Kevin Kearney to Rev Fr Maviiri, the main celebrant.

Other than education, Mother Kevin also heavily impacted Uganda’s health sector by establishing St Francis Hospital Nsambya, Nsambya Nursing and Midwifery School, Nkokonjeru Hospital, Nyenga and Buluba Leprosarium among others.

Owek Robert Wagwa Nsibirwa, the Buganda deputy Katikiro, who represented Buganda Kingdom at the anniversary said Mother Kevin will forever be a shining star in Buganda Kingdom and Uganda at large.

“We celebrate Mother Kevin and her efforts in uplifting the lives of the people in Buganda, Uganda, and Africa in general. She left a tangible legacy and fruits are there for everyone to see in the very short time that she lived and worked in Uganda,” the deputy Katikkiro said, adding that many people get opportunities to serve in leadership positions and finish their reign with nothing much to show,” the Deputy Katikiro said.

Getting closer to beatification

In 2017, a campaign for the beatification and canonisation of Mother Kevin started and during the celebrations, Rev Fr Edward Ssekabanja, the head of the campaign and the local coordinator for the beatification and canonisation of Mother Kevin, explained the journey so far, with much accomplished, yet so much is still needed.

“In 2019, Dr Waldley Hiderman was nominated as the petitioner of the cause, while I became the local coordinator and overseer of the fiscal and financial patrimony of the cause; everything was done following the law and Rome recognised everything we did,” Rev Fr Ssekabanja said.

He however revealed that the major requirement at this stage is financial support as well as the intensification of pilgrimages to Nkonkonjeru in addition to prayers by the faithful.

At the anniversary celebrations, Sh126m was collected in cash and pledges for the construction of the Mother Kevin Spiritual Centre. According to Sr Amulen, the Spiritual Centre whose construction is already ongoing is expected to enable the Little Sisters to have space to impart life and development skills to the youth, empower women in vulnerable situations and accommodate Little Sisters when they return home for various institutional celebrations. They also plan to use part of the structure as a residence for the elderly members of the Little Sisters of St Francis whose numbers are rapidly growing.

Namilyango Junior Boys’ School band performs before the Mother Kevin Momorial Building at the school. The school was founded by Mother Kevin.