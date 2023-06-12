MUBS challenges government, companies on use of research findings
What you need to know:
- The director MUBS Knowledge for Development Centre Ms Annet Nabatanzi, said to transform Uganda into a knowledge-based economy it is important to invest in knowledge management; the base of science, technology and innovation.
The deputy principal Makerere Business School (MUBS) Prof Moses Muhwezi challenged the government, companies and organisations to consider research findings and recommendations in decision-making.
Prof Muhwezi said many entities are struggling yet there is research that would help them in doing their work and finding solutions to their challenges.
He explained that parliamentarians and government decision makers need to interest themselves in making use of research findings and recommendations so that their arguments are made of facts rather than just ideas.
“We have a lot of knowledge here, every year we have more than 50 high profile publications, more than 20 PhD dissertations that are in our library. This knowledge is there for use but we do not have people who come to look for it,” Prof Muhwezi said.
However, he challenged the academicians to market their research by sharing their research findings and recommendation on social media and other platforms of communication.
“We should also use methods that appeal to the people to pick up the knowledge, if you are write a textbook, you should also have an audio version because the youth and many people like using those gadgets. There you are appealing to them to pick what you want,” he said.
Speaking during the closure of the first cohort of knowledge management in public administration of Uganda in Kampala, he urged the academia not to just publish journals but to mind the impact they make in society.
He added that valuation should not be on how many publications one has to be a professor but the impact they make in society, saying education should meet needs of society.
Prof Muhwezi appealed the government to sponsor higher education in PhD and masters programmes.
The permanent secretary Ministry of Public Service Ms Catherine Bitarakwate in her keynote address presented by Mr George Wafula commissioner information and technology Ministry of Public Service, said effective management of knowledge is paramount for the success of any public service.
She noted that knowledge management is crucial in achieving Uganda’s vision 2040.
“In today’s rapidly changing world, where information is abundant and constantly evolving, the effective management of knowledge is paramount for the success of any public service,” she said.
Ms Bitarakwate states that for wider understanding of knowledge management there is need to ensure documentation and sharing within the different sectors. She explained that to establish an effective knowledge management framework in the public service of Uganda requires investment in technology infrastructure, establishment of a culture that values knowledge sharing, collaborations and partnerships among others.
“Engaging in knowledge networks and participating in knowledge-sharing platforms at both national and international levels can facilitate learning and promote the exchange of best practices,” Ms Bitarakwate said.
The director MUBS Knowledge for Development Centre Ms Annet Nabatanzi, said to transform Uganda into a knowledge-based economy it is important to invest in knowledge management; the base of science, technology and innovation.
“We cannot be competitive in any area unless we know where our knowledge is, how to create and how to preserve it for the next generations,” she said.