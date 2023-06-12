MUBS challenges government, companies on use of research findings

The deputy principal Makerere Business School (MUBS) Prof Moses Muhwezi challenged the government, companies and organisations to consider research findings and recommendations in decision-making.

Prof Muhwezi said many entities are struggling yet there is research that would help them in doing their work and finding solutions to their challenges.

He explained that parliamentarians and government decision makers need to interest themselves in making use of research findings and recommendations so that their arguments are made of facts rather than just ideas.

“We have a lot of knowledge here, every year we have more than 50 high profile publications, more than 20 PhD dissertations that are in our library. This knowledge is there for use but we do not have people who come to look for it,” Prof Muhwezi said.

However, he challenged the academicians to market their research by sharing their research findings and recommendation on social media and other platforms of communication.

“We should also use methods that appeal to the people to pick up the knowledge, if you are write a textbook, you should also have an audio version because the youth and many people like using those gadgets. There you are appealing to them to pick what you want,” he said.

Speaking during the closure of the first cohort of knowledge management in public administration of Uganda in Kampala, he urged the academia not to just publish journals but to mind the impact they make in society.

He added that valuation should not be on how many publications one has to be a professor but the impact they make in society, saying education should meet needs of society.